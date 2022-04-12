Parishes in Need grants awarded Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — The 2022 Parishes-in-Need grants have been awarded to several parishes within the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. This program is part of the Annual Bishop’s Appeal and supports smaller or less-affluent parishes to fill specific needs within the individual churches around the diocese. Though many parishes may request aid through the Parishes-in-Need program, not every request can be met, so the committee carefully considers each one and Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades approves the requests. This year, 12 parishes received aid totaling $199,990.24.

This year’s disbursement and the primary parish projects include:

Fort Wayne

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception – $10,000 for Burmese Catholic education

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception – $5,000 to remodel the lower level of the Cathedral Center

Queen of Angels – $32,540 for sanctuary sound system update

St. Henry – $10,200 for bathroom renovations to update and increase accessibility

St. Joseph – $26,750.24 for church bathroom renovations

South Bend

Holy Cross South Bend – $10,000 to repave the parking lot

St. Adalbert – $17,500 for new doors and a fob system for the school

St. Casimir – $17,000 for a new church bathroom

St. John the Baptist – $13,000 for new ceiling and lighting for seven classrooms

Area parishes

St. Dominic, Bremen – $3,000 for confessional renovation

St. Dominic, Bremen – $5,000 for rectory garage renovation

St. Mary of the Assumption, Avilla – $40,000 for church brick repair, tuckpointing and sealing

St. Mary of the Presentation, Geneva – $10,000 to repair and renovate the rectory

* * *