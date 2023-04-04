Palm Sunday Events Around the Diocese Todays Catholic

Living Stations Performed at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Fort Wayne began Holy Week on Sunday, Apr. 2, Palm Sunday, with the Living Stations of the Cross performed by approximately 50 members of the Fidelis and Fraternus group at the church. The group has put this performance on for the last three years. Father Terry Coonan held adoration and benediction following the service. — Photos by Lisa Marie Emrick

Outdoor Stations a Visible Presence at St. Jude, Fort Wayne, Parish Neighborhood

St. Jude Parish in Fort Wayne took tradition to the streets on Sunday, Mar. 26. Remembering the Savior’s Passion through the Stations of the Cross, attendees took the practice outside, walking nine-tenths of a mile through the State and Pemberton neighborhood, the same distance Christ walked to Calvary. As part of the acapella singing and prayers, participants stopped at 14 locations, one for each station. Signage in the yards of willing parties marked each point. Volunteers of all ages in the group carried a large wooden cross from station to station. — Bethany Beebe

Ecumenical Palm Sunday Service Gathers Together St. Patrick and St. James Episcopal Churches

At a 20-minute outdoor ecumenical Palm Sunday Service on Sunday, Apr. 2, 80 people, half from St. Patrick Catholic Church in South Bend and half from St. James Episcopal Church, gathered together for the Blessing of the Palms. The group met halfway between the two churches for the blessing and then each group took part in singing processions back to their respective churches. A crowd of parishioners greeted those at St. Patrick from the procession upon return for another Blessing of the Palms, followed by Mass and the reading of the Passion. — Phil Niswonger

* * *