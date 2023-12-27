Our Lady of Guadalupe Honored Across the Diocese Todays Catholic

To mark the feast of Our Lady of Gauadlupe, St. Adalbert Parish in South Bend hosted a two-day celebration in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary, which concluded with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Rhoades on Our Lady’s feast day, Tuesday, December 12. The parish community at St. Adalbert began the celebration with a presentation of the apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe, followed by a Rosary in her honor, and Midnight Mass marking the vigil of her feast day. On December 12, the parish celebrated with a dance, dinner, and Mass with Bishop Rhoades, which was attended by an estimated crowd of 1,000 people. – Photos provided by St. Adalbert Parish

The faithful gathered at St. Patrick Church in downtown Fort Wayne during the early hours of Tuesday to celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe with a Rosary and songs beginning at 4:30 a.m. Even at an hour when most would be asleep, many pilgrims attended with flowers in hand to offer the Blessed Mother on this special day. Later in the evening a Mass was celebrated in honor of Our Lady. – Provided by Rosie Sitko

As Father Jim Fenstermaker looks on from the ambo, students at Holy Cross School in South Bend perform a pageant to celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Tuesday, December 12. – Provided by David Maguel

