Notre Dame to confer honorary degrees Todays Catholic

NOTRE DAME — A distinguished group of U.S. and international figures will join the principal speaker, Brazilian Judge Sérgio Fernando Moro, as honorary degree recipients at the University of Notre Dame’s 173rd University Commencement Ceremony on May 20.

Moro, a leader in his country’s anti-corruption movement, will receive an honorary doctor of laws degree. The other honorary degree recipients are:

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich — doctor of laws

Cardinal Cupich of the Archdiocese of Chicago serves on three committees of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. He previously served as bishop of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Spokane, Washington, and as secretary at the apostolic nunciature in Washington, D.C.

Louise Richardson — doctor of laws

The vice-chancellor of Oxford, Richardson is an Irish political scientist who specializes in the study of international security with an emphasis on terrorist movements. The author of several books on terrorism, Richardson has lectured widely on the subject and received the Sumner Prize for her work toward the prevention of war and the establishment of universal peace.

William M. Goodyear — doctor of laws

A member of Notre Dame’s board of trustees and a Fellow of the university, Goodyear is the retired chairman and chief executive officer of Navigant Consulting. He previously spent nearly three decades as a top executive in the banking industry.

Kamal Hossain — doctor of laws

Hossain is considered the father of the Bangladeshi constitution, which he drafted in 1972. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Notre Dame and three degrees from Oxford. He has served on several United Nations commissions as a champion for human rights and founded the People’s Forum political party in his country.

Margaret Murnane — doctor of science

A professor of physics and of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Colorado, Murnane is a fellow of JILA, a research institute where she built what is regarded as the fastest laser ever created. She has earned numerous awards and has written or co-written more than 200 papers for peer-reviewed journals.

