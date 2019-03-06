New employees begin service in diocesan secretariats Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has welcomed three new employees who will assist in the functions of their respective offices.

Crystal Serrano-Puebla serves the diocese as associate director of Young Adult and Campus Ministry in the Secretariat for Evangelization and Discipleship. Born and raised in Chicago, Serrano has a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a double minor in theology and human resource management from Lewis University, as well as a master’s degree in theology from the University of Notre Dame.

During her two years of postgraduate study in the Echo program she served the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana in the Office of Family Life and Hispanic Ministry, after which Serrano was national formation coordinator for Pastoral Migratoria, or Hispanic Immigrant Social Ministry, for the Archdiocese of Chicago. She looks forward to working with the young adult and campus ministry community in the greater Fort Wayne area.

Elisa Smith is the controller for the diocese, in the Business Office of the Secretariat for Administrative Services. Her responsibilities include working with parishes in reviewing financial statements and internal controls to ensure accuracy, completeness and compliance with diocesan guidelines.

She formerly served as director of planned giving for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend from 2003–11. With over 30 years of experience in accounting and taxes, Smith said she feels that “if parishioners know their parish has a transparent and accountable financial process, then trust is gained among the pastor, parish staff and parishioners.”

“Our Catholic faith teaches us to serve others. What better way for me to do that than to serve parishes,” she expressed.

In the Office of Development, Elizabeth Long brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from the financial industry, most recently at Raymond James & Associates. She serves the Secretariat for Stewardship and Development as parish liaison for the Annual Bishop’s Appeal and Seminarian Education Fund Appeal, assists parishioners with Annual Bishop’s Appeal pledges, tax information and questions, and assists both parishioners and financial advisors with gift stock transfers to the Annual Bishop’s Appeal, capital campaigns, schools and the Seminarian Education Fund. She also will follow through to make sure gifts are properly allocated and acknowledged, and assist with obtaining information to apply for grants.

A Fort Wayne resident for many years, Long graduated from Snider High School and is a member of the Hand Bell Choir of her parish, St. Charles Borromeo. She hopes to apply her experience in the financial industry to that of her new position while providing parishes and the faithful with efficiency and reliability.

* * *