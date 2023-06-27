Monsignor Bill Schooler Throws Out the First Pitch at South Bend Cubs Game Lisa Kochanowski Assistant Editor/Reporter

It was St. Pius X friend-raising night at Four Winds Field in South Bend on Friday, June 22. Hot, humid temps didn’t deter 354 faithful parishioners from cheering on the South Bend Cubs and the first pitch honoree Monsignor Bill Schooler. “I was more nervous about this than Sunday service,” laughed Monsignor Schooler as he left the mound. He never threw a pitch in baseball, so he had parishioner and former Saint Joseph High School baseball player Jack Quinn coach him for the big day. The end result was a cheering stadium, a successful first pitch, and a victory for the Fort Wayne TinCaps over the South Bend Cubs.

* * *