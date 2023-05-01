Memories of Central Catholic High School Live On with Residents of Saint Anne Communities Erika Barron Advertising Account Executive

More than 50 years since closing its doors, Central Catholic High School lives on in the hearts and minds of the alumni. On Wednesday, April 26, at Saint Anne Communities in Fort Wayne, the Central Catholic Alumni Association held a dessert social for the alumni in residence. The Central Catholic “Fighting Irish” were well represented with more than 30 former students in attendance sharing fond memories of their high school days while enjoying shamrock shaped cookies.

Mark Linker, President of the Alumni Association, addressed the crowed saying, “As an association, we take the time to really keep the spirit of our school alive. It was a good one, as far back as we can remember.”

A wide range of yearbooks were available for people to look through, reminiscing about old classmates and even recalling the fashion of the day. Several residents even wore their vintage Central Catholic spirit wear, still in perfect condition.

Some student celebrities of the school were even present, such as Harry Rowe, Class of 1958, who was the first to score 100 points in a basketball game in the City of Fort Wayne.

“The band was really the place to be,” shared Doris Bass, who played the trumpet for the band at Central Catholic.

The oldest alumnus in attendance was Jim Griffith, Class of 1939, who just turned 102.

“It was amazing to see the residents of memory care lighting up as they remembered,” said Victoria Linker, Class of 1969.

Mary Lou Morris gave a short talk on the memorial at the former site of Central Catholic, located on the corner of Clinton and Lewis Streets next to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Afterwards, she led the crowd in a singalong of their school song, which the alumni sang proudly.

The Central Catholic Alumni Association is open to any former student of Central Catholic. In addition to the memorial, a museum is located in Bishop Dwenger High School. The Alumni Association is host to many events throughout the year, and works to keep the memory and spirit of Central Catholic thriving with members spread throughout the country.

For more information, contact Victoria Linker at 260-341-6209.

