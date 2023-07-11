Mark Freund Appointed Principal of Marian High School Nicole Hahn Director of Secretariat for Communications

SOUTH BEND — Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has appointed Mark Freund as the new Principal of Marian High School in Mishawaka effective July 17.

Freund, who served most recently as the Executive Director of the Office for Lasallian Education at the Christian Brothers Conference in Washington, D.C., will take over for Mark Kirzeder, who gave notice earlier this year that he wanted to return to teaching. He will return to the faculty at Marian as a Physics Teacher and Technology Director. A search committee for Kirzeder’s replacement was formed in February.

Mark Kirzeder said, “I am deeply grateful to the Marian Family and Bishop Rhoades for the opportunity to serve Marian High School as Principal these past nine years. Marian is blessed to have someone of Mark Freund’s caliber to lead Marian spiritually and academically. We pray in gratitude, through the intercession of Our Lady of Lourdes, that the good Lord has sent the right person to lead Marian.”

Mark Freund has experience in teaching history, social studies, and computer science at a college prep school, where he was also the Administrative Technology Coordinator and Director of Speech and Debate. He has served as Principal in Catholic junior high schools and senior high schools in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Florida. He has a bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences, a master’s degree in Education, and completed courses in Catholic School Management, and Education Technology and Online Instruction, among other studies.

Bishop Rhoades shared, “I am very pleased that Mark has accepted the position of Principal at Marian High School. His extensive experience as Principal in several Catholic schools is a major benefit to Marian. He has also expressed his commitment to the Catholic identity, mission, and strong academic program at Marian. I look forward to watching Mark use his Catholic faith and professionalism to help Marian continue to expand and thrive.”

Freund has also served in professional roles that include Regional Associate of the National Catholic Education Association, and member of the National Catholic Forensic League and the National Speech and Debate Association.

“I am so honored that Bishop Rhoades has asked me to be the next principal at Marian High School,” Freund said. “I believe education can play a powerful role in forming young people and their preparation for a life of faith, service, and intellectual growth. I look forward to working with the team at Marian as we strive to continue to Learn, Serve, and Lead.”

Freund and his wife Dale have been married for 37 years. They are moving from Maryland to the South Bend side of the diocese.

