Joshua Schipper
January 19, 2021

March for Life Chicago rallies in Fort Wayne

Joshua Schipper

Advocates parked at Concordia Lutheran Theological Seminary Jan. 16 and participated from their vehicles in a pro-life rally and caravan organized by We Dignify, a pro-life group from Chicago that is bringing its event to cities around the Midwest this winter. Those in their cars at the Fort Wayne event tuned to Redeemer Radio to listen to various speakers.

Indiana Sen. Liz Brown, above, speaks to those present about the work being done in the Indiana Assembly with regard to the protection of life from conception to death.

A rally attendee contributes to a diaper drive that took place in conjunction with the rally.

* * *

