Local plans being made to participate in National March for Life Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — The National March for Life will take place Friday, Jan. 29, in Washington, D.C. Under current conditions, travel plans are easier to cancel at the last minute than to initiate, so arrangements have tentatively been made for youths from the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to join thousands of youths from across the country in demonstrating their pro-life beliefs.

John Pratt, director of the Office of Youth Ministry, said that due to the pandemic, the pilgrimage will be shortened from three days to about 36 hours. Pilgrims will leave on Thursday evening as usual, but start their return trip Friday after the march ends and they enjoy a few hours of sightseeing.

Young people from all parishes are welcome. Participants will be required to wear masks during the bus ride, while indoors and possibly during the march itself. They will also be social distanced from fellow pilgrims during the bus ride.

A rally that usually takes place in the capital prior to the march will not take place in person this year, but rather virtually. Due to limits still being in place on the number of worshippers allowed in Washington, D.C., churches, Mass will instead be celebrated on the way to the capitol at the Basilica of the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Buses will depart the evening of Thursday, Jan. 28, from several locations in the diocese.

Registration opens Nov. 1 at fwsbym.com/march-for-life for both youths and chaperones.

