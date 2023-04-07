Local Deacon Zane Langenbrunner to Chant Exsultet for Pope at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome at Easter Vigil Mass Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne, IN — Deacon Zane Langenbrunner from Mishawaka was featured on the Today Show this morning because he will be chanting the Exsultet at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City in Rome on Holy Saturday. He will chant the Easter Proclamation for Pope Francis at Easter Vigil Mass.

Today Show media clip:

https://www.today.com/video/after-hospitalization-pope-francis-powers-through-holy-week-168362053793

