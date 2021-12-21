Live Nativity scenes reflect the birth of Jesus Jennifer Barton Staff Writer

Recreating a living Nativity of the Lord became a popular Christmas devotion because of St. Francis of Assisi, who is said to have been one of the first Catholics to begin the practice when he set up a manger and brought in animals to preach about the birth of Christ on Christmas Eve 1223.

The cast of characters and observance of living Nativities spread throughout Europe in the centuries following. And although there is no proof that the shepherds and Magi were both present at the stable at the same time, living creches reflect Renaissance religious art, which often brings them together.

Catholic and Protestant families set up personal creches at home, but viewing a live Nativity turns the thoughts of the faithful from the hustle and bustle toward reflection on the true meaning of Christmas — the birth of the Savior.

