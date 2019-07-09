Todays Catholic
Knights’ build honors Habitat family

The St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 451 was busy Saturday, June 22, volunteering to build a new home for a deserving Fort Wayne family through Habitat for Humanity at Fuller’s Landing. Brother Knights Todd Francke, Jack Wehrly, Justin Purdy, Dennis Redding, Doug Baisinger, Jim Yoder, Bob Leszczynski, Philip Kramer and Rick Deutsch spent the day framing and painting as they worked to “build on faith, build up families and build community together,” the mission of Habitat for Humanity.

Pictured left to right are Todd Francke, Jack Wehrly, Justin Purdy, Dennis Redding, Doug Baisinger, Jim Yoder, Bob Leszczynski, Philip Kramer and Rick Deutsch. — Photos provided by Justin Purdy

Dennis Redding and Jim Yoder install cabinet blocking.

Rick Deutsch and Doug Baisinger cut lumber for framing.

Justin Purdy and Todd Francke build a second-floor wall.

Dennis Redding and Doug Baisinger build a wall backer.

A Habitat volunteer and Rick Deutsch cut plywood.

Justin Purdy, Todd Francke, and Philip Kramer install subfloor on the second floor.

