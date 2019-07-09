Knights’ build honors Habitat family Todays Catholic

The St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 451 was busy Saturday, June 22, volunteering to build a new home for a deserving Fort Wayne family through Habitat for Humanity at Fuller’s Landing. Brother Knights Todd Francke, Jack Wehrly, Justin Purdy, Dennis Redding, Doug Baisinger, Jim Yoder, Bob Leszczynski, Philip Kramer and Rick Deutsch spent the day framing and painting as they worked to “build on faith, build up families and build community together,” the mission of Habitat for Humanity.

* * *