Inspirational Speakers Planned for Upcoming Rekindle the Fire Conference for Men Brian Sapp

It’s time for the men of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese and beyond to mark their calendars for the annual Rekindle the Fire Conference. Organizers say it’s one of the best lineups they’ve ever had.

Conference Chairman Barry Lamont said, “I have heard the comment ‘Wow, you have an all-star lineup!’ several times already. Chris Stefanick’s “Living Joy” talk will be so moving for the men. Jason Evert and Paul J. Kim are really going to get the men thinking about their manhood and how God has a plan for their life.”

The 2023 Rekindle the Fire Conference will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Century Center in South Bend. The conference begins at 8:45 a.m. The conference finishes with celebration of Mass with Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Conference organizers said they are looking forward to seeing men from all backgrounds at the conference ignite their Catholic faith. Brian Krider, one of the conference organizers said, “I am excited not only for myself, but this will be a great conference for men to bring their sons who are in eighth-grade or older. The brotherhood the day brings is so powerful. In today’s world, anything I can do to rekindle my fire helps, and this conference absolutely does that for me.”

In addition to this year’s speakers, Bishop Rhoades is back for his question-and-answer session hosted by Kyle Heimann, Chief Content Officer at Redeemer Radio. Lamont said he is excited about that and the extras they have planned for the men attending the conference. He said men will have the opportunity to go to confession throughout the day as well as Eucharistic Adoration.

According to Lamont, “This is truly an opportunity for conversions of heart for the men.” He said this year’s conference will have breakout sessions allowing men to hear the speaker of their choice twice.

Father Stephen Felicichia, Associate Pastor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Fort Wayne, and Father Daniel Koehl, Parochial Vicar at St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Fort Wayne, will be the emcees of the event.

Chris Stefanick is an author, speaker, and TV host. He is Founder and President of Real Life Catholic, an organization started to inspire people to live a life with deeper faith. His recent book, “Living Joy”, will be the topic of his presentation.

Jason Evert started Chastity Project with his wife, Crystalina, to help teens and young adults understand the power of chastity that leads to deeper love. Through his work, Evert has spoken around the world, written many books, and hosts the “Lust is Boring” podcast, where he talks with guests and answers listener questions about God’s plan for human love.

Paul J. Kim has been speaking to audiences for the past decade. He said he uses his talents for comedy and music to bring his audiences to laughter as well as reflection and prayer, and to bring them closer to the Gospel Message of Christ. Kim is the author of “A Catholic Guide to Adulting” online course.

“Just say yes and give the Lord your yes,” Lamont has said to men considering attending the event. “You will not regret your decision. This year’s speakers are truly gifted. They are really going to captivate you with some of the best content in our 14 years.”

Krider added that if you’re on the fence, “I get that. I was. But this is the most friendly and comfortable conference I have ever attended. It is spread out and there are no requirements for participation. Pray about it and don’t overthink it.”

Tickets can be purchased at Rekindlethefire.net. The cost is $30 for high school and college students, and $60 for everyone else. Anyone who needs help getting a ticket can email [email protected]

Organizers are also asking men to bring donations of baby supplies to help the Women’s Care Center. They will also take up an offering to provide help to Hannah’s House during the conference.

