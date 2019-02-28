Improvements to St. Mary of the Assumption parish blessed Todays Catholic

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades visited St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Avilla, on Feb. 22 to celebrate Mass and bless a new HVAC system installed at St. Mary of the Assumption School. Principal Andrew Adams and student Liberty Tipton presented him with a hard hat in thanks for a grant made by the diocese to fund the unit. The bishop, accompanied by Father Daniel Chukwuleta, conducted the blessing.

