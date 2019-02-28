Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic
February 28, 2019 // Bishop

Improvements to St. Mary of the Assumption parish blessed

Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades visited St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Avilla, on Feb. 22 to celebrate Mass and bless a new HVAC system installed at St. Mary of the Assumption School. The bishop, accompanied by Father Daniel Chukwuleta, conducts the blessing. — Photos by John Martin

Click here for more photos from the event.

Principal Andrew Adams and student Liberty Tipton present Bishop Rhoades with a hard hat in thanks for a grant made by the diocese to fund the unit.

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades visited St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Avilla, on Feb. 22 to celebrate Mass and bless a new HVAC system installed at St. Mary of the Assumption School. Principal Andrew Adams and student Liberty Tipton presented him with a hard hat in thanks for a grant made by the diocese to fund the unit. The bishop, accompanied by Father Daniel Chukwuleta, conducted the blessing. 

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE