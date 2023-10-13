Hundreds Flock to Annual Kingdom Builders Conference Todays Catholic

By Cathi Kennedy

On Saturday, October 7, the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, nearly 600 women attended Magnify – the fourth annual Kingdom Builders conference at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.

“There is a place for you here. You are the beloved daughter of the King. He wants to transform all of us today,” said Mary Jo Parrish, the Founder of Kingdom Builders, in her opening remarks.

The day was anchored by the celebration of the Mass, presided over by Father Mark Gurtner, Vicar General of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Father Gurtner explained how the Rosary is the heart of his daily Holy Hour and reminded the women in attendance that it is the perfect prayer for families.

Conference speakers Sister Maria Francesco Nagel, Kristin Reilly, and Lisa Cotter used examples from their lives to show how praying to Mary and looking to the examples of the saints can help us with our daily struggles – big and small.

Sister Maria Francesco, a Fort Wayne native who is a member of the Community of the Handmaids of Mary Immaculate, shared how prayer can change the hardest of hearts. Reilly, who leads thousands in the Rosary each day on the Many Hail Marys at a Time Instagram page, shared how the daily Rosary has changed her life and the lives of others. Author Lisa Cotter spoke about finding clarity in the writings of Pope St. John Paul II to women.

Throughout the day, many priests from the area were available for confession, and many Kingdom Builder volunteers were praying for the intentions of the conference attendees. The conference ended with praise and worship of Our Lord in Eucharistic adoration.

