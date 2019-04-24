Todays Catholic
April 24, 2019 // Bishop

Holy oils blessed, consecrated at Chrism Masses

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, assisted by master of ceremonies Father Royce Gregerson, pours balsam into the oil for the holy chrism during the Chrism Mass at St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend, April 15. He then stirred them together to make the oil that is consecrated as chrism. — Joe Raymond

Priests of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and the Congregation of Holy Cross process during the South Bend Chrism Mass. At the Mass, the priests renewed their promises made at ordination. — Joe Raymond

Representatives from area parishes come forward to present the oils to Bishop Rhoades at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday, April 16, at the Fort Wayne-area Chrism Mass. — John Martin

At the Fort Wayne Chrism Mass on April 16, priests serving on the Fort Wayne side of the diocese concelebrate the eucharistic liturgy after renewing their priestly vows. — John Martin

* * *

