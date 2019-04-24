Holy oils blessed, consecrated at Chrism Masses

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, assisted by master of ceremonies Father Royce Gregerson, pours balsam into the oil for the holy chrism during the Chrism Mass at St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend, April 15. He then stirred them together to make the oil that is consecrated as chrism. — Joe Raymond
Priests of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and the Congregation of Holy Cross process during the South Bend Chrism Mass. At the Mass, the priests renewed their promises made at ordination. — Joe Raymond
Representatives from area parishes come forward to present the oils to Bishop Rhoades at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday, April 16, at the Fort Wayne-area Chrism Mass. — John Martin
At the Fort Wayne Chrism Mass on April 16, priests serving on the Fort Wayne side of the diocese concelebrate the eucharistic liturgy after renewing their priestly vows. — John Martin