Franciscan University to host livestreamed summer conference for youth, adults

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO — Franciscan University of Steubenville will continue its popular Catholic summer conferences for adults and teens with two livestreaming conferences the weekend of July 17-19.

Steubenville Live, a two-day event for youth and their families, will be broadcast online from the Steubenville Florida youth conference in Orlando.

Night of Hope, to be held July 19 for adults, will originate from Franciscan University of Steubenville.

Live audiences at both events will follow all local safety and social distancing guidelines.

Mark Joseph, vice president of Outreach and Evangelization at Franciscan University, said, “Having had to cancel our 30 conferences this summer that serve close to 60,000 participants, we’re incredibly excited to serve our constituents virtually. Unlike most of the Catholic conferences put on during COVID-19, we’ll be livestreaming two actual events, with speakers, a band on stage, and an audience.”

Under the theme Hope Alive (Romans 5:5), the July 17-18 Youth Conference features Brian Kissinger, Chris Padgett, Father Mike Schmitz, Josh Blakesley, Mary Bielski, Michael Gormley, and Oscar Rivera, Jr. It begins with a behind-the-scenes tour with Chris Padgett and a 6:30 p.m. (Eastern) evening session. Cost is $40 per person or per family of four.

There is no charge for the July 19 evening adult conference, which runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Eastern) and features Sister Miriam James Heidland, SOLT, Dr. Bob Rice, Father Dave Pivonka, TOR, and keynote speaker Dr. Scott Hahn, who holds the Father Michael Scanlan Chair of Biblical Theology and the New Evangelization at Franciscan University.

For those participating from home, Joseph says, “Both conferences will be very interactive, providing an experience that is as close to the real thing as possible. With so many in our country and world hurting right now, we look forward to sharing the love of Christ again this summer, just in a different way.”

Registration is now open at SteubenvilleConferences.com.

