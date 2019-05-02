Five ordained Holy Cross priests Todays Catholic

NOTRE DAME – With abundant joy and thanksgiving, the United States Province of the Congregation of Holy Cross celebrated the ordination of five new priests on Saturday, April 27, at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, located on the campus of the University of Notre Dame.

The Most Reverend William A. Wack, CSC, Bishop of Pensacola-Tallahassee, conferred the sacrament of holy orders on Deacon Brian David Kennedy, CSC; Deacon Karl Michael Romkema Jr., CSC; Deacon Brogan Christopher Ryan, CSC; Deacon Michael Scott Thomas, CSC; and Deacon Bryan Alan Williams, CSC.

On Aug. 25, Deacons Kennedy, Romkema, Ryan and Williams professed perpetual vows of poverty, chastity and obedience and committed themselves to the common life and apostolic work of the Congregation of Holy Cross. Deacon Thomas professed the same in Santiago, Chile, where he served at San Francisco de Sales Parish, on Sept. 15 — the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows, the special patron of the Congregation of Holy Cross.

Father William M. Lies, CSC, Provincial Superior of the United States Province of Priests and Brothers of the Congregation of Holy Cross, reflected prior to the ordinations: “As these men are ordained as Holy Cross priests, there is great rejoicing in the vision they bring, the courage they demonstrate, the hope and the fervor they share, and the great joy and peace they will make known wherever they serve.”

Father Kennedy is the second of three children of David and Christine Kennedy of Pequot Lakes, Minnesota. He entered formation with the congregation in 2008 as an Old Collegian and professed First Vows on Aug. 3, 2013. Prior to his ordination as a deacon, his assignments included religious education catechist at Holy Cross Parish, South Bend, during his postulant year; social action associate with the Center for Social Concerns, Notre Dame, during his first year professed; marriage preparation at St. Pius X Parish, Granger, during his second year of temporary vows; and RCIA at the Notre Dame Campus Ministry during his fifth year of temporary vows.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and theology from Notre Dame in 2012, and an M.Div. in 2018.

Father Kennedy’s first Mass as a priest was celebrated at 10 a.m. April 28 at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Father Romkema is the second of nine children of Mike and Karen Romkema of Clarkston, Michigan.

During his formation, his service included the Strong Fathers Program at the Women’s Care Center, South Bend; RCIA, University of Notre Dame Campus Ministry; and assistant rector, O’Neill Family Hall, Notre Dame.

He graduated with a B.A. in philosophy and theology from Notre Dame in 2013, where he also earned his M.Div. in 2018. He entered Holy Cross in 2009 as an Old Collegian. He made his First Profession of Vows on Aug. 2, 2014.

Father Romkema celebrated his first Mass as a priest at 10:15 a.m. April 28 at Sacred Heart Chapel, Moreau Seminary, Notre Dame.

Father Ryan is the sixth of 11 children of Robert and Mary Ginn Ryan of Columbus, Ohio, and has a younger brother, Michael, who is a Holy Cross Novice.

Prior to his diaconate year, his service included RCIA team member at Christ the King Parish, South Bend; with the Tax Assistance Program at Notre Dame; at Catholic Worker, South Bend; assistant director, Old College Undergraduate Seminary, Notre Dame; and assistant rector, Keough Hall, Notre Dame.

He graduated with a B.B.A. in accounting and minor in theology from Notre Dame in 2008, an M.Ed. (ACE) from the university in 2010, and an M.Div. in 2018. He entered Holy Cross in August 2012 as a postulant and made his First Profession of Vows on Aug. 2, 2014.

Father Ryan celebrated his first Mass as a priest at 11:45 a.m. April 28 at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Father Thomas is the oldest of two children of Wayne and Karin Thomas of Lakeville. He served his diaconate at St. George’s College, Santiago, Chile.

Prior to his diaconate year, the programs to which Thomas’ talents were lent included St. Adalbert and St. Casimir parishes, South Bend.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 2012 and an M.Div. from the Notre Dame in 2018. He entered Holy Cross in August 2012 as a postulant and made his First Profession of Vows on Aug. 2, 2014.

Father Thomas celebrated his first Mass as a priest at 9:30 a.m. April 28 at St. Casimir Parish, South Bend, and his second at St. Adalbert Parish, South Bend, at 1 p.m. April 28.

Father Williams is the eldest of three children of Warren and Melanie Williams of Sugar Land, Texas. He served his diaconate at Stonehill College, North Easton, Massachusetts.

Prior to his diaconate year, Williams’ service included St. Adalbert and St. Casimir parishes; Center for the Homeless, South Bend; Multicultural Student Ministries, Campus Ministry, Notre Dame; Satellite Theological Education Program, Notre Dame; St. Joseph’s Oratory in Montreal, Canada; and assistant director, Old College, Notre Dame.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and theology from Notre Dame in 2013 and his M.Div. in 2018. He entered Holy Cross in August 2009 as an Old Collegian. He made his First Profession of Vows on Aug. 2, 2014.

Father Williams celebrated his first Mass as a priest at 8:30 a.m. April 28 at Sacred Heart Chapel, Moreau Seminary.

The United States Province of Priests and Brothers is a community made up of approximately 500 priests, brothers and seminarians and is headquartered in Notre Dame. The United States Province fulfills Blessed Moreau’s vision in its education, parish and mission settings around the world. To learn more about Holy Cross or discerning a call to religious life, visit www.holycrossusa.org.

