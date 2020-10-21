Finance Report for 2020 Todays Catholic

Dear friends in Christ:

Once again, we are publishing an accounting of the financial operations of the diocese for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020. This is done in the spirit of accountability and transparency.

For the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020, our total gain was $934,739 (from our audited financial statements), which you see on the attached with a comparison to 2019. This is only for the central operations of the diocese. It does not include the activity of the parishes, schools or missions in the diocese.

Respectfully submitted,

Joseph G. Ryan, Chief Financial Officer

Click image below for the 4 page report.

* * *