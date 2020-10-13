Election novena to begin Oct. 26

FORT WAYNE — Bearing in mind the nation’s challenges and the need for wise, moral, civic leadership, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is offering an electronic “Election Novena” to help Catholics prepare for the upcoming election.

For nine consecutive days, Monday, Oct. 26, through Tuesday, Nov. 3, Catholics are encouraged to pray one Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be for the day’s intention. A closing prayer for elected leaders will be offered on day 10, Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The daily intentions are:

Day One: Monday, Oct. 26

As we prepare for the national & local elections, in the midst of a global pandemic, may our political engagement be guided by our Catholic faith.

Day Two: Tuesday, Oct. 27

In this month of the Holy Rosary, may Our Blessed Mother guide us in confronting racial inequalities and restoring peace in our communities.

Day Three: Wednesday, Oct. 28

May all Americans recall the necessity of dialogue, civility and humility in this election season.

Day Four: Thursday, Oct. 29

May all people understand the moral and ethical dimensions of political decisions and decide accordingly.

Day Five: Friday, Oct. 30

May voters and elected leaders uphold the dignity of every human life in their political engagement.

Day Six: Saturday, Oct. 31

May Catholics recall all aspects of Catholic social teaching as they consider their votes.

Day Seven: Sunday, Nov. 1

May there be a transformation of politics to focus on the dignity of the human person and the common good.

Day Eight: Monday, Nov. 2

May we keep in mind the gift of religious freedom and our duty to defend and exercise it as faithful citizens.

Day Nine: Tuesday, Nov. 3

Today, as we approach the polls, may we understand and embrace the principles of our faith that should guide our political engagement.

Closing: Wednesday, Nov. 4

May the leaders elected this week be guided by the Holy Spirit as they fulfill their positions.

Bishops also suggest:

Prayer Before an Election

This prayer can be recited at any time.

“Lord God, as the election approaches,

we seek to better understand the issues and concerns that confront our city/state/country,and how the Gospel compels us to respond as faithful citizens in our community.

We ask for eyes that are free from blindness so that we might see each other as brothers and sisters,

one and equal in dignity, especially those who are victims of abuse and violence, deceit and poverty.

We ask for ears that will hear the cries of children unborn and those abandoned, and men and women oppressed because of race or creed, religion or gender.

We ask for minds and hearts that are open to hearing the voice of leaders who will bring us closer to your Kingdom.

We pray for discernment so that we may choose leaders who hear your Word, live your love, and keep in the ways of your truth as they follow in the steps of Jesus and his Apostles and guide us to your Kingdom of justice and peace.

We ask this in the name of your Son Jesus Christ and through the power of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.”

* * *