Deacon assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of transitional deacons for the summer of 2022:

Deacon Brian Florin to St. Adalbert Parish, South Bend, and St. Casimir Parish, South Bend.

Deacon Robert Krisch to St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish, Bristol.

Deacon David Langford to St. Jude Parish, South Bend.

Deacon Jacob Schneider to Corpus Christi Parish, South Bend.

Deacon Ryan Timossi to St. Dominic Parish, Bremen.

* * *