Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children

WASHINGTON — The General Instruction of the Roman Missal, No. 373, designates Jan. 22 as a particular day of prayer and penance, called the “Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children.”

The GIRM states: “In all the Dioceses of the United States of America, January 22 (or January 23, when January 22 falls on a Sunday) shall be observed as a particular day of prayer for the full restoration of the legal guarantee of the right to life and of penance for violations to the dignity of the human person committed through acts of abortion.”

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops adds its voice by saying that “the over 56 million abortions since the 1973 decisions of Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton reflect with heartbreaking magnitude what Pope Francis means by a ‘throwaway culture.’ However, we have great trust in God’s providence. We are reminded time and again in Scripture to seek the Lord’s help, and as people of faith, we believe that our prayers are heard.

“As individuals, we are called to observe this day through the penitential practices of prayer, fasting and/or giving alms. Another way to take part is through participating in special events to observe the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.”

Various rallies and marches take place over the next few weeks in parishes across the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. In addition, a state event takes place Jan. 22 and the national March for Life happens in Washington, D.C. Jan. 19.

A great prayer for life is urgently needed, a prayer which will rise up throughout the world. Through special initiatives and in daily prayer, may an impassioned plea rise to God, the Creator and lover of life, from every Christian community, from every group and association, from every family and from the heart of every believer.

— Pope St. John Paul II, “Evangelium Vitae,” No. 100

