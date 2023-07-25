Cycling Offers More than Physical Benefits Lisa Kochanowski Assistant Editor/Reporter

Cycling is known to enhance strength and flexibility, better balance, be incorporated with other workouts, improve mental health, and because it is low-impact, is ideal for those suffering from arthritis or osteoarthritis. It also serves as a perfect outlet for servant leaders searching for a way to help others and build community.

Biking for Babies is an organization that took a love of cycling and created an opportunity for people across the country to embark on a journey of faith, fundraising, and friendship to assist the efforts of pregnancy resource centers. According to the organization, “Biking for Babies started because two young men were inspired to make the spirit of pro-life work more accessible to others and themselves – trying to experience, in some small measure, the endurance and commitment that is tried upon young women and families in the face of an unexpected pregnancy.”

Their mission statement says, “Biking for Babies proclaims the dignity of human life by uniting cycling with the formation of young adults into missionary disciples of Jesus Christ.”

The group made a stop along their Michigan route from Ann Arbor, Michigan, to St. Louis, Missouri, in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend at St. Monica Catholic Church in Mishawaka on Tuesday, July 11. Father Christopher Brennan, Rector at Stanford Hall at the University of Notre Dame, received the initial outreach from the organization to bring the cycling missionaries to the University of Notre Dame. The group was referred to St. Monica’s, where they welcomed the visit opportunity with open arms and hosted the team with accommodations, Mass, and a community gathering.

“We accepted the invitation to host them as part of our parish’s Walking with Moms in Need ministry. In a post-Roe America, information on organizations where women and families can get help is still vitally important,” said Jackie Moody, Pastoral Associate and Director of Religious Education at St. Monica.

Dozens attended the Mass offered for the end of abortion and joined the Biking for Babies group for a pot-luck meal. Visitors had the chance to talk to the riders, learn more about the experience, and hear first-hand testimonials about the impact of the experience.

The event was open to the parish community and area churches. Parishioners at St. Monica’s opened their homes to give riders a place to sleep before they continued to their next destination on Wednesday, July 12.

“After the event, the biking missionaries go forth on their nation-wide ride, and as their motto goes ‘renewing the culture of life one pedal stroke at a time.’ Proceeds that they collect at our event go back to pregnancy resource centers, and I believe they have partnered with the Niles, Michigan Women’s Care Center. Our Mishawaka Women’s Care Center has also been invited to our event, as well as our local Right to Life,” said Moody.

Lauren Woelffer has been part of the organization since 2020, getting involved during her time as a student at University of Wisconsin-Madison. For two years she had participated as a rider and this year she is volunteering as a member of the support crew ministry.

“It’s been great. This is a new route for us and it’s fun to come to these events and get an opportunity to meet new people. For us it’s joyful to connect with the parish here. It’s important for people to see ways of putting their pro-life beliefs into action. We spread joy and hope wherever we go, and we try to be the light of Christ wherever we go,” said Woelffer. As part of the support crew, she travels with the group in a van providing assistance needed along the route.

Each member of the ministry sets their own fundraising goal and Woelffer has set a goal to raise $5,000. Biking for Babies has eight different routes used during the National Ride and funds are collected leading up to the ride, during the ride, and after the ride up to September, which is the end of their fiscal year.

“I hope the impact on the community is 1) the message of the Gospel on Life and 2) again getting information out there in our community for anyone in a circumstance that needs good prenatal care, food for families, and support during pregnancy, birth, and life after the birth,” noted Moody.

Learn more about the organization at bikingforbabies.com.

* * *