CRS named ‘2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit’

BALTIMORE – Catholic Relief Services has been named a “2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, a provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits.

“We are honored to be named a 2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit,” said Laura Durington, director of annual giving for CRS. “We are proud of our accomplishments this year and we want to continue to improve the lives of the world’s most vulnerable people on a large scale.”

CRS works in over 110 countries around the world, providing relief and development assistance for the poor and most vulnerable through programs including emergency response, health, agriculture and peacebuilding.

This year, CRS launched its “Vision 2030,” a new strategy that will build on the expansive work that’s already been accomplished over its 76-year history. The new strategy will allow even more families to survive and thrive when disaster strikes; it will ensure that all families have dignified and resilient ways of making a living; it will create an environment where all children thrive in safe and dignified families; and it will empower youth around the world to prosper.

“Catholic Relief Services is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits. “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with CRS.”

The Top-Rated Nonprofit recognition is based on the rating and number of reviews that CRS received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients.

“We have always felt that CRS makes good use of our donations with low overhead expenses,” stated one donor review. “CRS help goes to all groups, regardless of religion, and is a living testimony to Christian caring for others. We are so blessed in this country, and the situation is so desperate in so many countries, it is important that organizations like CRS continue to receive our strong support.”

GreatNonprofits is a website where people share stories about their personal experiences with more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits. The Top-Rated awards are determined only based on reviews given by those who have direct experience with the charities – as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid.

The complete list of 2019 Top-Rated Nonprofits can be found at https://greatnonprofits.org/awards/browse/Campaign:Year2019/Issue:All/Page:1. CRS’ GreatNonprofits profile can be found at: https://greatnonprofits.org/org/catholic-relief-services.

