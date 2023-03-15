CONFIRMATION MASSES SPRING 2023

St. Dominic Church, Bremen – March 19: 10:30 a.m.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne – March 24: 7 p.m.

Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Fort Wayne – March 26: 2 p.m.

Our Lady of Hungary Church, South Bend – March 31: 7 p.m.

St. Michael Church, Plymouth – April 1: 10 a.m.

St. Rose of Lima Church, Monroeville – April 9: 10 a.m.

St. John the Baptist Church, New Haven – April 10: 7 p.m.

Blessed Sacrament Church, Albion – April 11: 7 p.m.

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

– April 13: 7 p.m.

*Bishop Michael A. Blume, SVD celebrating

St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel Church, Fort Wayne – April 14: 7 p.m.

*Bishop Michael A. Blume, SVD celebrating

St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne – April 15: 10 a.m.

*Bishop Michael A. Blume, SVD celebrating

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw – April 16: 10:30 a.m.

St. Mary Church, Huntington – April 20: 7 p.m.

St. John the Baptist Church, Fort Wayne – April 21: 7 p.m.

St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Decatur – April 22: 10 a.m.

St. Patrick Church, Arcola – April 23: 2 p.m.

St. Paul of the Cross Parish, Columbia City – April 25: 7 p.m.

Queen of Peace Church, Mishawaka – April 27: 7 p.m.

*Bishop Michael A. Blume, SVD celebrating

St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Culver – April 28: 7 p.m.

*Bishop Michael A. Blume, SVD celebrating

St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend – April 29: 10 a.m.

*Bishop Michael A. Blume, SVD celebrating

Basilica of the Sacred Heart Church, Notre Dame – April 30: noon

Immaculate Conception Church, Auburn – May 4: 7 p.m.

St. Pius X Church, Granger – May 7: 2 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart – May 12: 7 p.m. and May 13: 10 a.m.

St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkhart – May 13: 4:30 p.m.

St. Anthony of Padua Church, Angola – May 18: 7 p.m.

St. Adalbert Church, South Bend – May 21: 5 p.m.

Adult Confirmations

St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend – May 27: 4 p.m.

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

– May 28: 11:30 a.m.

St. Patrick Church, Ligonier – June 4: 3 p.m.

St. Patrick Church, Fort Wayne – July 1: 6 p.m.

