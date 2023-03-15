March 15, 2023 // Diocese
CONFIRMATION MASSES SPRING 2023
St. Dominic Church, Bremen – March 19: 10:30 a.m.
St. Dominic Parish, Bremen
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne – March 24: 7 p.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Fort Wayne
Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Fort Wayne – March 26: 2 p.m.
Our Lady of Good Hope Parish, Fort Wayne
Our Lady of Hungary Church, South Bend – March 31: 7 p.m.
Our Lady of Hungary Parish, South Bend
St. Michael Church, Plymouth – April 1: 10 a.m.
St. Michael Parish, Plymouth
St. Rose of Lima Church, Monroeville – April 9: 10 a.m.
St. Rose of Lima Parish, Monroeville
St. John the Baptist Church, New Haven – April 10: 7 p.m.
St. John the Baptist Parish, New Haven
St. Louis Besancon Parish, New Haven
Blessed Sacrament Church, Albion – April 11: 7 p.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Avilla
Blessed Sacrament Parish, Albion
Immaculate Conception Parish, Kendallville
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
– April 13: 7 p.m.
*Bishop Michael A. Blume, SVD celebrating
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Fort Wayne
St. Mary Mother of God Parish, Fort Wayne
St. Peter Parish, Fort Wayne
St. Joseph Parish, Fort Wayne
Queen of Angels Parish, Fort Wayne
St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel Church, Fort Wayne – April 14: 7 p.m.
*Bishop Michael A. Blume, SVD celebrating
St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel Parish, Fort Wayne
St. Aloysius Parish, Yoder
St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne – April 15: 10 a.m.
*Bishop Michael A. Blume, SVD celebrating
St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw – April 16: 10:30 a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Warsaw
St. Mary Church, Huntington – April 20: 7 p.m.
St. Mary Parish, Huntington
SS. Peter and Paul Parish, Huntington
St. Joseph Parish, Roanoke
St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, Columbia City
St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, North Manchester
St. Bernard Parish, Wabash
St. John the Baptist Church, Fort Wayne – April 21: 7 p.m.
St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne
St. Therese Parish, Fort Wayne
St. Henry Parish, Fort Wayne
St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Decatur – April 22: 10 a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Decatur
St. Joseph Parish, Bluffton
St. Patrick Church, Arcola – April 23: 2 p.m.
St. Patrick Parish, Arcola
St. Paul of the Cross Parish, Columbia City – April 25: 7 p.m.
St. Paul of the Cross Parish, Columbia City
St. John Bosco Parish, Churubusco
Immaculate Conception Parish, Ege
Queen of Peace Church, Mishawaka – April 27: 7 p.m.
*Bishop Michael A. Blume, SVD celebrating
Queen of Peace Parish, Mishawaka
St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Culver – April 28: 7 p.m.
*Bishop Michael A. Blume, SVD celebrating
St. Mary’s of the Lake Parish, Culver
St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend – April 29: 10 a.m.
*Bishop Michael A. Blume, SVD celebrating
Holy Family Parish, South Bend
St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish, New Carlisle
St. John the Baptist Parish, South Bend
St. Patrick Parish, Walkerton
St. Therese, Little Flower Parish, South Bend
St. Augustine Parish, South Bend
Sacred Heart Parish, Notre Dame
Basilica of the Sacred Heart Church, Notre Dame – April 30: noon
Basilica of the Sacred Heart Parish, Notre Dame
Immaculate Conception Church, Auburn – May 4: 7 p.m.
Immaculate Conception Parish, Auburn
St. Joseph Parish, Garrett
St. Pius X Church, Granger – May 7: 2 p.m.
St. Pius X Parish, Granger
St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart – May 12: 7 p.m. and May 13: 10 a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart
St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkhart – May 13: 4:30 p.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Elkhart
St. Anthony of Padua Church, Angola – May 18: 7 p.m.
St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Angola
St. Adalbert Church, South Bend – May 21: 5 p.m.
St. Adalbert Parish, South Bend
Adult Confirmations
St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend – May 27: 4 p.m.
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
– May 28: 11:30 a.m.
St. Patrick Church, Ligonier – June 4: 3 p.m.
St. Patrick Parish, Ligonier
St. Patrick Church, Fort Wayne – July 1: 6 p.m.
St. Patrick Parish, Fort Wayne
