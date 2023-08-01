August 1, 2023 // Bishop
Confirmation Masses Fall 2023
St. Michael the Archangel Church, Waterloo – Aug. 13: 10:30 a.m.
St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Waterloo
St. Joseph Church, LaGrange – Aug. 26: 10 a.m.
St. Joseph Parish, LaGrange
St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church, South Bend – Sept. 9: 11 a.m.
St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Parish, South Bend
St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend – Sept. 21: 7 p.m.
St. Matthew Cathedral Parish, South Bend
Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw – Sept. 24: 2 p.m.
Sacred Heart Parish, Warsaw
St. Francis Xavier Parish, Pierceton
St. Martin de Porres Parish, Syracuse
St. Joseph Church, South Bend – Oct. 12: 7 p.m.
St. Joseph Parish, South Bend
Celebrant: Bishop Robert McClory of Gary, IN
Christ the King Church, South Bend – Oct. 19: 7 p.m.
Christ the King Parish, South Bend
Celebrant: Bishop Robert McClory of Gary, IN
Corpus Christi Church, South Bend – Oct. 26: 7:30 p.m.
Corpus Christi Parish, South Bend
Celebrant: Bishop Robert McClory of Gary, IN
St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen – Oct. 27: 7 p.m. (English)
St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen
Celebrant: Bishop Robert McClory of Gary, IN
St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen – Oct. 28: 10 a.m. (Spanish)
St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen
Celebrant: Bishop Robert McClory of Gary, IN
St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne – Nov. 1: 7 p.m.
St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Fort Wayne
St. Jude Church, South Bend – Nov. 4: 10 a.m.
St. Jude Parish, South Bend
St. Jude Church, Fort Wayne – Nov. 5: 3 p.m.
St. Jude Parish, Fort Wayne
Sacred Heart Church, Fort Wayne – Nov. 26: 10 a.m.
Sacred Heart Parish, Fort Wayne
St. Joseph Church, Mishawaka – Dec. 2: 10 a.m.
St. Joseph Parish, Mishawaka
St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka
St. Bavo Parish, Mishawaka
Holy Cross Church, South Bend – Dec. 3: 10:30 a.m.
Holy Cross Parish, South Bend
St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Bristol – Dec. 8: 6 p.m.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish, Bristol
St. Anthony de Padua Church, South Bend – Dec. 9: 4:15 p.m.
St. Anthony de Padua Parish, South Bend
