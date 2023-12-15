Christmas Altars from Around the Diocese Erika Barron Advertising Account Executive

FORT WAYNE – The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is home to many one-of-a-kind churches, each one as unique as the people inside of them. This can also be said for the way they decorate their altars during the Christmas season. While it may be difficult to visit every church across the diocese this Christmastime, Kathy Imler, Director of the Diocesan Museum, and her dedicated team have made it possible to enjoy many of them all in one place.

For several years, the Diocesan Museum has been host to the Christmas Altar Exhibit. This artful display features photos from many of the parishes and their spectacular decorations, fit to celebrate the birth of the King of Kings. This exhibit can be viewed anytime within the museum’s normal operating hours of Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., until Saturday, January 6. The Diocesan Museum, 1103 S. Calhoun St. in downtown Fort Wayne, is open to the public and admission is free.

The Diocesan Museum has photos on display from more than 30 parishes. If your church is not yet represented or has undergone recent renovations, please send photos to Kathy Imler, Director of the museum, at [email protected].

