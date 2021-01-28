Christ the Teacher Award winners 2021 Todays Catholic

To this year’s award winners, thank you and congratulations!

AVILLA

Elaine Eagan, St. Mary of the Assumption School

DECATUR

Shelbi Zelt, St. Joseph School

ELKHART

Jordan Weninger, St. Thomas the Apostle School

Leslee McCaffery-Burghduf, St. Vincent de Paul School

FORT WAYNE

Patricia Beckman, Most Precious Blood School

Rosita Becker, Our Lady School

Rachael Seals, Queen of Angels School

Maria Conroy, St. Charles Borromeo School

Pamela Lepley, St. John the Baptist School

Jessica Patton, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School

Grace Dykhuizen, St. Joseph School

Julie Lassus, St. Jude School

Andrea Buday, St. Therese School

Vanessa Proulx, St. Vincent de Paul School

Christine Maloney, Bishop Dwenger High School

Linda Keuneke, Bishop Luers High School

Kurtis Homan, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel School

GOSHEN

Ruth Newell, St. John the Evangelist School

GRANGER

Tracy Ahearn, St. Pius X School

HUNTINGTON

Ingrid Mattes, Huntington Catholic School

MISHAWAKA

Elizabeth Badics, Queen of Peace School

Maria Whitaker, Mishawaka Catholic School

Mary Ann Hinora, Marian High School

MONROEVILLE

Debra Groves, St. Rose of Lima School

NEW HAVEN

Marianne Hammon, St. John the Baptist School

Zach Pepe, St. Louis Academy

PLYMOUTH

Jennifer Grindle, St. Michael School

SOUTH BEND

Catherine Helm, Christ the King School

Michele Tubbs, Corpus Christi School

Erin Harker, Holy Cross School

Holly Anderson, Holy Family School

Angelica Rodela, Our Lady of Hungary School

Susan Dean, St. Adalbert School

Joseph Bagiackas, St. Anthony de Padua School

Angie Tobin, St. John the Baptist School

Angela Mark, St. Joseph School

Jennifer Treber, St. Jude School

Mary Lauck, St. Matthew Cathedral School

Susan Kostielney, Saint Joseph High School

WABASH

Michelle Story, St. Bernard School

WARSAW

Cynthia Hollowell, Sacred Heart School

YODER

Meagan Richard, St. Aloysius School

