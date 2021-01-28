January 28, 2021 // FEATURE
Christ the Teacher Award winners 2021
To this year’s award winners, thank you and congratulations!
AVILLA
Elaine Eagan, St. Mary of the Assumption School
DECATUR
Shelbi Zelt, St. Joseph School
ELKHART
Jordan Weninger, St. Thomas the Apostle School
Leslee McCaffery-Burghduf, St. Vincent de Paul School
FORT WAYNE
Patricia Beckman, Most Precious Blood School
Rosita Becker, Our Lady School
Rachael Seals, Queen of Angels School
Maria Conroy, St. Charles Borromeo School
Pamela Lepley, St. John the Baptist School
Jessica Patton, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School
Grace Dykhuizen, St. Joseph School
Julie Lassus, St. Jude School
Andrea Buday, St. Therese School
Vanessa Proulx, St. Vincent de Paul School
Christine Maloney, Bishop Dwenger High School
Linda Keuneke, Bishop Luers High School
Kurtis Homan, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel School
GOSHEN
Ruth Newell, St. John the Evangelist School
GRANGER
Tracy Ahearn, St. Pius X School
HUNTINGTON
Ingrid Mattes, Huntington Catholic School
MISHAWAKA
Elizabeth Badics, Queen of Peace School
Maria Whitaker, Mishawaka Catholic School
Mary Ann Hinora, Marian High School
MONROEVILLE
Debra Groves, St. Rose of Lima School
NEW HAVEN
Marianne Hammon, St. John the Baptist School
Zach Pepe, St. Louis Academy
PLYMOUTH
Jennifer Grindle, St. Michael School
SOUTH BEND
Catherine Helm, Christ the King School
Michele Tubbs, Corpus Christi School
Erin Harker, Holy Cross School
Holly Anderson, Holy Family School
Angelica Rodela, Our Lady of Hungary School
Susan Dean, St. Adalbert School
Joseph Bagiackas, St. Anthony de Padua School
Angie Tobin, St. John the Baptist School
Angela Mark, St. Joseph School
Jennifer Treber, St. Jude School
Mary Lauck, St. Matthew Cathedral School
Susan Kostielney, Saint Joseph High School
WABASH
Michelle Story, St. Bernard School
WARSAW
Cynthia Hollowell, Sacred Heart School
YODER
Meagan Richard, St. Aloysius School
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.