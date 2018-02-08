Catholic Schools Week across the diocese
Provided by Jennifer Veldman
In South Bend, Holy Family School held a dress-up day in which students and teachers dressed as their favorite storybook characters, and several local celebrities visited the classrooms to read aloud to students. Other activities included observing National Backwards Day and hosting grandparents.
Provided by Bea Royal
On Feb. 1, St. John the Baptist School, Fort Wayne, celebrated vocations by asking students to dress up as they feel God might be calling them. Students and teachers also gathered in the gym to pray for priests and seminarians of the diocese as well as all those in religious life. The rosary was led by the eighth grade.
Provided by Tim Johnson
The Bishop Luers High School Show Choir entertained the students of St. Joseph School, Fort Wayne, as part of Catholic Schools Week activities Jan. 30. After the showcase, show choir members answered questions and talked about their activities. Many Bishop Luers students are former students of St. Joseph School.
Provided by Kim Mauch
Character Day took place at St. Pius X School, Granger, during Catholic Schools Week. Everyone from Alexander Hamilton to Moses showed up.
Provided by Mattie Willerton
St. John the Evangelist School, Goshen, started Catholic Schools Week with a proclamation from Mayor Jeremy Stutsman at a morning prayer service. Then, first-graders shared why they love their school. Among the reasons were, “I love my school because my teachers help us to dream big and not give up,” and “I like when we go to Church, because I love getting a Mass part!”
* * *
