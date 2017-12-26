Catholic school teachers shine the ‘Light of Learning’ Jennifer Miller Freelance Writer

Theresa Lolmaugh, St. Matthew Cathedral

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend celebrates its outstanding educators each year by announcing “Light of Learning” award recipients. The award goes to an educator at each diocesan Catholic school whose skills as an educator and catechist are deemed outstanding by his or her peers and by school parents. The nominees will be recognized at a banquet during Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 28-29-Feb. 2.

Among this year’s nominees is Theresa Lolmaugh from St. Matthew Cathedral School, South Bend.

Walking into Theresa Lolmaugh’s classroom, the students are on task and learning together as a community — as any master educator would have them be. But they also are enjoying themselves and having fun. They clearly respect each other and their teacher, and there is a presence of deeper friendship and faith.

Lolmaugh has taught at St. Matthew Cathedral School in South Bend for the past 41 years. Her fellow teachers say of her things like, “Theresa is a beautiful example of Christ the Teacher for all of her students. She models the love and compassion of Jesus while still calling her students to excel in and out of the classroom. With new technology and science curriculum, Theresa has learned how to adjust to new concepts of work with her students in a whole new way.”

Lolmaugh works incessantly to build the kingdom of God here and now, particularly through work with the Young Vincentians. Her work seems to positively affect the community throughout the year, with food donations for the food pantry and hygiene and clothing for the poor, said one teacher. “Her giving spirit truly inspires students through out the school, not just those in her class.”

Married with two daughters, Lolmaugh holds a B.S. in elementary education and a M.S. in elementary education with a minor in science. She has taught third through sixth grades and first grade, all at St. Matthew.

“A lot has changed over the years, but there is one constant factor that keeps me coming back for so many years: the students. I love watching them grow in wisdom, knowledge and grace during the year as third graders. The faculty and staff also make it a great place to teach. I would not want to teach anywhere else,” she said.

Lolmaugh felt called to be a Catholic school educator in the seventh or eighth grade, so that she could share her faith with her students. She attended Saint Joseph High School in South Bend.

Her classroom is “a great Catholic setting, where her students learn and grow during an especially tough transition year for children,” said principal Sister Gianna Marie Webber. “Mrs. Lolmaugh’s consistency and high expectations are steadfast, always with the growth of her children at heart.”

