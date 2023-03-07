Catholic Relief Services Rice Bowl Event Held at St. Charles Todays Catholic

Catholic Relief Services is the organization sponsored by our United States Conference of Catholic Bishops that addresses international problems of poverty. Catholics from the United States are able to help people around the world through this organization.

The parish chapter of CRS at St. Charles Borromeo meets monthly to connect by video with national CRS organizers to look at ways to be more involved and help the cause. Chapter members have written letters to legislators promoting the Rice Bowl program and raised parish awareness of CRS.

On Friday, March 3, with the help of some Bishop Dwenger students, the chapter organized an event to help people better understand the Rice Bowl program. They prepared foods native to Kenya, Honduras, and the Philippines and parishioners were invited to try them all.

Matt Smith, Chief Development Officer at Catholic Charities of Fort Wayne-South Bend spoke to the group about how Catholic Charities addresses poverty in our area and how CRS addresses global poverty. The two organizations work together, and through the Rice Bowl program, they share the proceeds, with 25 percent staying in the diocese.

* * *