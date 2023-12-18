Cathedral Takes Part in City of Churches Tour Bethany Beebe

The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception opened its doors to the public at large as part of the seventh annual City of Churches Tour, held the evening of Friday, December 1, in Fort Wayne. Father Jacob Runyon, Pastor of the Cathedral, told Today’s Catholic, “I hope that visitors see the beauty of the church and see the importance of beautiful art for the edification of God’s people.”

The tour was started by Cornelia Schulz, according to Brice Vinson-Schisler, Director of the Fort Wayne City of Churches Tour. “Fort Wayne has long been recognized as the City of Churches,” he said. “Cornelia, born and raised in Germany, used this title when she decided to start the Fort Wayne Tour after the German tradition of Lange Nacht der Kirchen, or ‘Long Night of Churches.’”

At the Cathedral, visitors could walk through the choir loft, the sanctuary and around the altar, and the crypt. Those visiting could ask questions along the way, and there was an information booklet distributed at the entrance.

The six churches featured as part of this event are all Christian but of different denominations. This year’s list included Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Plymouth Congregational Church, St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Trinity Episcopal Church, and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

“Fort Wayne is blessed with beautiful architecture, both sacred and secular,” Vinson-Schisler said. “Many times, we drive by these grand churches and wonder how they look inside, but rarely get to experience them unless we are members. I’m hoping that tour-goers get to appreciate these marvelous pillars of faith that have help[ed] shape our community for decades – centuries, even.”

