Called to serve: Tebbe exemplifies a life of witness for the Church

Glenn Tebbe has always viewed his life as a calling.

And most of the time, according to his wife of nearly 49 years, the calls have been quite literal.

Laura Jo Tebbe recounts how shortly after earning a master’s degree in history from Xavier University in Cincinnati in 1972, her husband received an offer for a job he never sought — teaching seventh-grade social studies at St. Lawrence School in Lawrenceburg in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis — and launching a career he never anticipated.

A few years later, teaching at St. Louis School in Batesville, he got an unexpected phone call from the pastor of St. Mary Parish in Greensburg offering him the role of the school’s principal. In an era when most Catholic school principals were nuns and at the very least individuals with much more experience, 26-year-old Glenn answered the call and served faithfully for the next 18 years.

Fast-forward two decades, to when Tebbe was the leader of the Indiana Non-Public Education Association, an organization he helped build from the ground up. One day, in the halls of the Archbishop Edward T. O’Meara Catholic Center in Indianapolis, then-Archbishop Daniel M. Buechlein called him by name with another opportunity: taking the reins of the Indiana Catholic Conference, the public policy voice of the Catholic Church in Indiana. Again, Tebbe answered yes — a response that would reverberate throughout the state for the next 16 years and result in numerous advances for the causes the Church holds dear, especially helping the most vulnerable.

On May 14, just ahead of his 71st birthday, Tebbe officially retired from the ICC, but not before one more surprise happened: He received the state’s highest honor — the Sagamore of the Wabash — from Gov. Eric Holcomb for his distinguished record of service to the people of Indiana.

“To have a job where you can try to make the world a better place is perfect,” Laura Jo Tebbe said. “Glenn has always approached his life and his work very much as a vocation.”

Close friend and colleague John Elcesser, who has served 13 years as executive director of the INPEA, the organization Tebbe once led, has witnessed that firsthand.

“Glenn has dedicated his entire adult life to serving the Church and being an advocate for the less fortunate,” Elcesser said. “You can see that in his involvement with school choice – enabling families no matter what their income to choose a school that’s the right fit for their kids. You can see it in his tireless efforts in protecting the unborn, or trying to prohibit predatory lending, or being an advocate for immigrants. All of those who typically don’t have a voice — or at least not a voice in the political process — Glenn has spent his life being their advocate.”

“Working with him side by side at the Statehouse all those years, I know that he’s incredibly well-respected by people on both sides of the aisle,” continued Elcesser, who said he considers Tebbe not only a friend and colleague but a mentor and role model. “I always say that he’s not only respected because of his passion and skill, but because of the person he is. He doesn’t just talk the talk; he walks the walk.”

‘Chasing down’ legislators

And walk he did at the Indiana Statehouse — often at a brisk pace. During his busiest months at the beginning of every year, when the Indiana General Assembly was in session, he was always on the go. There were bills to track, hearings that required his testimony and legislators to meet and persuade. In fact, his dogged determination earned him a special moniker from his longtime colleague and friend.

“My nickname for him is Tebbe Terrier,” Elcesser said with a laugh. “Because if you saw him at the Statehouse chasing down a legislator, he’s just like a terrier. He knows what he’s got to do and he’ll chase them all over the place until they understand how important a particular issue is.”

School choice is one such issue and an area in which Tebbe and Elcesser collaborated closely. The INPEA, originally an ad hoc group that gained formal structure and influence under Tebbe’s leadership and has continued to grow with Elcesser at the helm, represents Catholic, Lutheran and other non-public schools around the state. Along with the ICC, the organization was instrumental in the passage of groundbreaking school choice legislation that has served as a model for other states. The School Scholarship Tax Credit and the Indiana Choice Scholarship (voucher) programs, passed in 2009 and 2011, respectively, ensured that low- and middle-income Hoosier families could select the right school for their children.

“I remember our late hours at the Statehouse counting votes — who was in support, who wasn’t in support and who we needed to talk to,” Elcesser recalled. “That was a big victory, but you don’t always win. That’s the challenge with a job like Glenn’s. You lose a lot, and you’ve got to be able to take those losses and come back and fight the next day, on another issue or the same issue. Glenn was always able to be resilient. There were days where the job was not easy at all. But Glenn always handled it with class.”

‘He could work with anyone’

Nel Thompson, who served as the ICC’s administrative assistant from 1974 until her retirement last year and worked closely with Tebbe throughout his tenure, echoed those sentiments.

“He always had a good working relationship with legislators and with other organizations we worked with,” Thompson said. “Even when we would be working with legislators who didn’t hold our view, he could always explain the Church’s position and people respected him and sought him out for support or information. He could work with anyone.”

Always underlying his actions, she and others say, was Tebbe’s respect for people and his deep knowledge of and commitment to the Catholic Church and its teachings.

“Glenn was effective because he was very dedicated and knowledgeable — about how the legislature works and about the Catholic Church,” Thompson said. “Not only that, he had the heart for it — a true love for the Church.”

Four years ago, on the occasion of the ICC’s 50th anniversary, Tebbe reflected on his role as the organization’s fifth executive director. “My job is to make sure the Catholic perspective is part of the discussion,” he said. “I try to be the voice of our five bishops, and also to enable the Catholic faithful and all people of good will to help shape public policy for the best interests of the common good.”

According to Archbishop Charles C. Thompson of Indianapolis, Tebbe has fulfilled that mission exceedingly well.

“Glenn’s many years of dedication, expertise and experience have been indispensable for so many in our state,” Archbishop Thompson said. “He has enabled the Catholic Church to be most effective in addressing multiple issues that impact education, families, poverty, the sacredness of life and the dignity of persons. Most people will never know all that he has done behind the scenes.”

The ICC’s work will continue under the leadership of Angela Espada, who was named executive director of the organization effective on Jan. 1 of this year. Tebbe stayed on to acclimate Espada to the new role and work alongside her through the 2020 legislative session.

Now, the Tebbes — high school sweethearts who graduated in 1967 from Brookville High School, married shortly after graduating together from Marian College in Indianapolis and raised four children together — look forward to what’s next.

“It’ll be different,” Laura Jo Tebbe says of her husband’s suddenly free schedule. A longtime teacher herself until her retirement, she has been her husband’s biggest supporter and partner in his life’s work. “We always said that his job was like our fifth child. He would come home and we would talk about it, and worry about it, and nurture it.”

Spending more time with their 10 grandchildren surely will be on the agenda going forward, as well as staying involved with their longtime community of Greensburg, including St. Mary Parish. And she said she is certain her husband would want to continue supporting the archdiocese in any way he may be of service.

“We’ve always laughed about how we are very literally called by God to do the things we are doing,” Laura Jo Tebbe said. “Glenn is just waiting for the next call.”

“Deeply rooted in his Catholic identity, Glenn exudes a wonderful ecumenical and interreligious spirit of dialogue and collaboration. I recall the 50th anniversary of the ICC, when Bishop Timothy Doherty of Lafayette and I accompanied Glenn to the state capital. It was quite apparent that Glenn is greatly admired and respected in both chambers of our state legislature. In addition, has represented us well with other Catholic conferences throughout the country, especially through the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Above all, Glenn is a prayerful man of devout Catholic faith, which is reflected in all aspects of his life. I consider him a friend and inspiration.”

The Most Rev. Charles C. Thompson, Archbishop of Indianapolis

“During the past two and a half years that I have been privileged to work with Glenn, I have experienced and admired his wisdom, professionalism, experience and, above all, his passion for the Catholic Church and her mission in the state of Indiana. Glenn has been a great help to me in my ministry as Bishop of Evansville, as I learned about the life, culture and politics of our state.”

The Most Rev. Joseph M. Siegel, Bishop of Evansville

“After having worked alongside Glenn for just six months, I will dearly miss his knowledge, grace and wit. I cannot even imagine how his colleagues of several years will fill the void that he is leaving. However, I am committed to working with these good people to continue the important work that Glenn began.”

Angela Espada, Executive Director, Indiana Catholic Conference

“Glenn Tebbe is a ‘gentle giant’ who practices his Catholic faith in everything he does. Over the years, the issues Glenn tackled were often emotional and extremely controversial. However, when he sat down to discuss those issues with you, he presented the facts from all perspectives and would do so very calmly and graciously. Glenn was extremely well respected not only by the members of the Indiana General Assembly but his peers as well. His knowledge allowed Glenn to be very influential in the Statehouse, and his character earned him the respect of everyone he encountered. He will be missed!”

Sen. Ed Charbonneau, Indiana Senate District 5

“Glenn is a man of unwavering faith and a fierce advocate for providing high-quality education to all children. I have enjoyed working with him over the years and appreciate his passion for driving student success. His leadership will be greatly missed.”

Rep. Bob Behning, Indiana House of Representatives District 91

“Glenn is a real champion for unborn children and their moms. Over the years of our friendship, Glenn always brought a level-headed approach to life issues and could be counted on for wise advice based on his exceptional grasp of the legislative process. There is no doubt that many children are alive today because of the dedicated efforts of Glenn at the Statehouse.”

Mike Fichter, President and CEO, Indiana Right to Life

“Glenn was a great partner to have at the Statehouse, as we worked together on issues affecting low-income Hoosiers. In addition to having great ideas and a tireless work ethic, you could always count on him to be a calming presence and to put a smile on your face. I always appreciated his kind and thoughtful approach to advocating for Hoosier families. We will miss him at the Statehouse but wish him so much happiness in his retirement!”

Jessica Fraser, Director, Indiana Institute for Working Families

“Glenn has been an exceptionally effective voice for the Catholic Church in all matters related to public policy in Indiana. It is most fitting that Gov. Eric Holcomb has recognized his life and contributions to the state of Indiana by naming him a Sagamore of the Wabash upon his retirement.”

Charles Schisla, Communications Specialist, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

“Glenn has dedicated his life to the life of the church and our state. Whether it be through education or his advocacy at the Statehouse, every day without exception, he worked thoughtfully to give a voice to those less fortunate and in need. Glenn will be missed in the halls of our state capitol, but his retirement is well earned.”

Governor Eric J. Holcomb

