Call to get involved from the ICC Indiana Catholic Conference Victoria Arthur

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

We as Catholics have a duty to bring morality into the public forum. The Indiana Catholic Conference (ICC) works to bring morality into the public forum by educating policy makers and politicians on Catholic Social Teaching and the impact it can have on proposed laws. While the ICC had some successes during the most recent Indiana General Assembly session with expanding school choice and curbing predatory lending, we need assistance. Those who stay informed on local and national issues can help the ICC help the Church. Signing up to receive information on matters of importance to the Church from the ICC is a small first step. After receiving information, you can prayerfully discern which matters you want to share with family and friends, or which matters move you to engage in some way with your local or national representatives or senators.

Sign up via email [email protected] or by calling 317-236-1458.

Thank you for your consideration.

The Indiana Catholic Conference

* * *