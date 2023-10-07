By Disobeying God, We Are Rejecting His Offer of Salvation Msgr. Owen Campion The Sunday Gospel

Twenty-Seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time

The first section of the Book of Isaiah is the source of this weekend’s first reading. The prophet speaks directly to the people. He speaks as God, in the first person.

The prophet employs an image with which his contemporaries would have been very familiar – the image of the vineyard, describing the land of God’s people as a vineyard in which grapes were grown. The people do not own the vineyard. It belongs to God. Lavish with care, God fills the vineyard with the choicest vines, and God tends the vineyard.

The author of this section of Isaiah was very disappointed with his people. He saw them moving along a path that would lead to their destruction.

Why the concern? What was happening? The people were polluting God’s vineyard. They themselves became wild grapes – sour, wrinkled, and bitter, unworthy of being in the beautiful vineyard. The people were disloyal to God, disobedient to God’s law, and lax in religious observance. Especially troubling the prophet were the leaders of the Chosen People who were flirting with neighboring pagan states, allowing the paganism of these neighbors to influence policy.

The Epistle to the Philippians provides the second reading this weekend.

Philippi was an important military post in the Roman Empire, located in modern Greece. It was a thoroughly pagan community, probably with a scattering of Christians. Pagans looked upon Christians with disdain at best, as threats at most, because of the Christians’ worship of the God of Israel, of Jesus as the Son of God, and because of their devotion to the Gospel values of love, sacrifice, and life with God.

Before long, this disdain for Christians in the empire erupted into outright persecution.

Understandably, this epistle sought to encourage and to reassure Philippi’s Christians, admonishing them always to be faithful to God, always to be holy, and indeed never to fear opposition or even persecution.

St. Matthew’s Gospel is the source of the third reading.

As has been the case on other weekends, the selection for this weekend is a parable. Again, the story is about a discussion between Jesus and priests and elders. Voicing the parable, Jesus refers to a “landowner” of a vineyard, who of course is God.

(Remember the first reading? Vineyards often were used in the Old Testament to describe the nation of Israel.)

The landowner, or God, planted a vineyard. It belongs to God. The people occupying the vineyard merely were tenants. God protected this vineyard by surrounding it with a hedge. Then God went on a journey, leaving tenants to tend the vineyard.

In due course, the landowner sent his servants to the tenants to collect the yield, but the tenants turned against God. The tenants killed these servants. God sent more servants. They, too, were killed. Finally, the Son of God was sent, also to be killed. Finally, God drove the tenants from the vineyard.

Reflection

The Church repeatedly has called us to discipleship during these weeks. It restates this call in these readings.

Ultimately, today’s lesson is not about doom and destruction, although both Isaiah and Matthew focus on unhappiness and death. Rather, the message is of salvation and hope.

By disobeying or ignoring God, we create our own bad situations, and often nothing good for others.

This is a fact. We may choose to sin, or we may choose to be with God. The choice belongs to us. These readings urge us to resist temptation, to be faithful to God.

God does not hurl thunderbolts of anger and revenge upon us. He offers the sunlight of divine mercy for us to grow in the vineyard, developing into something sweet and beautiful.

* * *