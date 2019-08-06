Blessed Solanus Casey feast day observed Joshua Schipper

St. Felix Catholic Center, Huntington, welcomed people July 30 for a day of reflection and information that commemorate the feast of Blessed Solanus Casey, who lived at the center for a year and ministered in the Huntington and Fort Wayne areas. — Facebook

Lisa Wiljer and Emily Mondok from Classic Strings Indiana serenade those gathered in the lower chapel of St. Felix Catholic Center, Huntington, during a day of reflection and information that commemorated the feast of Blessed Solanus Casey, July 30. — Joshua Schipper

A man reflects on a talk given by Father Stephen Colchin while Lisa Wiljer and Emily Mondok from Classic Strings Indiana perform music for those gathered in the lower chapel of St. Felix Catholic Center, Huntington. — Joshua Schipper

Those gathered to commemorate the feast day of Blessed Solanus Casey watch an informative video called “The Heroic Journey.” — St. Felix Facebook

* * *