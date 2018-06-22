Bishop Rhoades weekly schedule Todays Catholic

Sunday, June 24: 11 a.m. — Mass, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw

Monday, June 25: 6:30 p.m. — Diocesan Heritage Pilgrimage Meeting, Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, June 26: 11:30 a.m. — Mass for Catholic Youth Summer Camp, Camp Lutherwald, Howe

Tuesday, June 26: 6:30 p.m. — Diocesan Heritage Pilgrimage Meeting, St. Therese, Little Flower Church, South Bend

Thursday, June 28: 6 p.m. — Bocce Tournament Benefiting Redeemer Radio, Home of Vince and Lois Tippmann, New Haven

Saturday, June 30: 7 p.m. — Keynote Address for Gala de Fe, San Juan Bautista Church, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Sunday, July 1: 9 a.m. — Mass, San Juan Bautista Church, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Wednesday, July 4: 9 a.m. — Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne

Friday, July 6: 6 p.m. — Mass with Perpetual Vows of Diocesan Hermit, St. Mother Theodore Guerin Chapel, Fort Wayne

Saturday, July 7: 4 p.m. — Mass, Queen of Angels Church, Fort Wayne

