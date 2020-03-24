Bishop announces diocesewide Stations of the Cross Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades has announced that on Friday, April 3, at 7 p.m., the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will livestream the Stations of the Cross from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne. Everyone who is able to access Facebook or YouTube is invited and encouraged to participate in the devotion.

The bishop has expressed hope that as many Catholics as possible will join in meditating on the Stations of the Cross together, as a diocese, on the threshold of Holy Week. In this way, and together with all the priests and religious of the diocese, this great prayer will be offered for all those suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Viewers of the livestream will be able to enjoy the particular artistry of the Stations that hang in the Fort Wayne cathedral. The 14 wood-carved, three-dimensional Stations draw one into the events of Christ’s passion and His love. The set was imported from Germany in 1896 and has been repaired, enhanced, framed and re-lit over the years to reveal its stunning detail.

A particularly special grace has also been offered by Bishop Rhoades to those who participate in the April 3 Stations of the Cross.

“All who participate in this pious exercise of the Way of the Cross in which we will implore from Almighty God the end of the pandemic, relief for those who are afflicted, and eternal salvation for those whom the Lord has called to Himself, may attain a plenary indulgence,” he said. “They must will to fulfill the usual conditions (sacramental confession, Eucharistic communion, and prayer for the Holy Father’s intentions) as soon as possible.”

Via Facebook: Search for @diocesefwsb. A clickable post on Friday afternoon will allow for viewing.

Via YouTube: Around 5 minutes before 7 p.m., on a computer, smartphone or smart TV, search for @diocesefwsb. Click on the diocesan crest to go to the diocesan channel. Click on the video. As soon as the stations begin the image will become “live.”

