Baby shower for Mary, mother of the Lord Denise Fedorow Freelance Writer

A few mothers and grandmothers from the Moms Group at St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen, gathered to pray the rosary before a March 27 baby shower in honor of the Blessed Mother and the feast of the Annunciation. The program included a talk by Father José Arroyo Acevedo, guided Scripture meditation, refreshments and games. One of the games played at the baby shower was to identify the different titles of Mary as depicted on a collection of holy cards. Items collected for the baby shower will be donated to the Women’s Care Center and Hannah’s House. — Photos by Denise Fedorow

