As Maui Struggles to Recover, U.S. Parishes Plan Special Collections to Help Relief Efforts

BOSTON, Massachusetts (OSV News) – Dioceses across the country, including the Archdiocese of Boston, have called for parishes to take up special collections through the remaining August weekends to support church relief efforts in the Diocese of Honolulu in the aftermath of the devastating August 8-9 wildfires. The fires burned Lahaina on the island of Maui to the ground and affected other communities in what is the deadliest natural disaster in Hawaii’s history and the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. The Diocese of Honolulu has two outlets taking donations for relief efforts via: diocese’s Hawaii Catholic Community Foundation, https://tinyurl.com/MauiCatholic, and the Catholic Charities Hawaii site, catholiccharitieshawaii.org/maui-relief. Catholic Charities USA also has made an appeal for donations on its website. As of late on August 18, the death toll in Lahaina was at least 111, with the identity of six victims publicly released by police. An estimated 58 percent of the burn area has been searched. ABC News reported that the number of those unaccounted for is around 950.

