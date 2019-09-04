Around the Diocese: September 8, 2019 Todays Catholic

Fatica to speak on Christ’s passion

SOUTH BEND — The public is invited to join Justin Fatica and Hard As Nails Ministries and be ignited with Christ’s never-ending passion during a night of evangelization Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Marian High School, 1311 S. Logan St., Mishawaka. Fatica will speak about God’s favor, which entered the world with Abel.

Gymnasium doors open at 6:30 p.m., and this St. Matthew Cathedral community event will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There is no cost to attend. For more information visit https://bit.ly/349aNOu, email events@hanm.org or call 888-498-2255.

Villanova professor to deliver Alverno Lecture at USF

FORT WAYNE — The School of Liberal Arts and Sciences department of philosophy and theology invite members of the public to the annual Alverno Lecture. Dr. James Matthew Wilson, associate professor of religion and literature at Villanova University, will present “Beauty, the Foundation of the West,” Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. in the Achatz Hall of Science, Parkview Physicians Group auditorium, room 226, on the main campus of the University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne.

Engaging faith and culture, this year’s Alverno Lecture will take shape from beauty, one of the three transcendentals, and explore its connection with the six great insights of Western, Christian-Platonist tradition. The lecture by an award-winning scholar of philosophical theology and literature focuses on the meeting of aesthetic and ontological form. Wilson is especially gifted in the craftsmanship of poetry that discloses the truth about being.

Wilson has authored many essays on philosophical theology and literature. As a poet and critic of contemporary poetry, his work appears regularly in various magazines and journals. He has published eight books, among which, “The Vision of the Soul and Some Permanent Things” will be available for purchase following the lecture.

All are welcome and admission is free.

For additional information, contact Angie Springer at 260-399-7700 x8100 or aspringer@sf.edu.

‘Come and See’ life as a Sister of Providence

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS — The inspiration and shared wisdom Sister Jessica Vitente felt after attending her first Come and See weekend retreat with the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, in 2015 was so great that she came back twice before officially entering the congregation.

“I was touched and inspired by the women in initial formation and the many sisters who responded with such grace and love to a calling that is bigger and greater than themselves,” Sister Jessica said. “I intensively explored the idea of religious life because I knew God was tugging at my heart strongly. This gave me peace, joy and happiness, so I trusted, surrendered and followed Jesus.”

Single, Catholic women between the ages of 18 and 42 are invited to come to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods for a fall Come and See weekend retreat. The retreat will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and conclude at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

During the retreat, participants will learn more about and experience different forms of prayer, including spending time in community prayer with the Sisters of Providence. They will also learn about the congregation’s foundress, St. Mother Theodore Guerin, and will have private time for reflection and prayer on where God is calling them.

Sister Jenny Howard, who ministers as a general councilor for the congregation, said the Sisters of Providence are “always welcoming new women who wish to join us in our mission. We’re very blessed to have new members so that together we can carry forward God’s mission in our world.”

There is no cost to attend the retreat. Learn more or register at ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Editha Ben at 812-230-4771 or eben@spsmw.org.

Camino de Santiago class begins

SOUTH BEND — Spiritual inspiration; walking; nature; adventure; history; culture; talking to inquisitive, fascinating people from around the world – all of these can be enjoyed during a Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in Spain. Many Catholics who have walked the Camino say it was one of the most powerful experiences of their life.

A class to prepare for a potential upcoming Camino walk begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 13 at Forever Learning Institute, St. Therese Little Flower Parish Center, 54191 Ironwood Rd., South Bend, and continues on consecutive Fridays for 10 weeks. The class will be taught by Tom Labuzienski, who has hiked and biked the Camino de Santiago in Spain as well as the Kumano Kodo in Japan. He is on the national board of directors for the American Pilgrims on the Camino and is the co-coordinator of the local Camino chapter.

For more information visit https://foreverlearninginstitute.org/sprituality-religion.

Veneration of St. Padre Pio relics in Kokomo

KOKOMO — The Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana announces the relics of St. Padre Pio will be at St. Patrick Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo, and available for public veneration on Monday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. A Mass in honor of St. Pio will be celebrated at 6 p.m., and the sacrament of reconciliation will be offered throughout the day.

Large groups that plan to attend are asked to contact the St. Patrick Church office at 765-452-6021

or sara.g@stpatrick-kokomo.org before arrival. The Saint Pio Foundation will have a selection of items available for sale that day, from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., and again following the Mass. There also will be bottles of holy water available for a nominal fee.

Pilgrims are encouraged to bring a religious item or two to touch to the relics.

Check out the St. Padre Pio Relics Tour page, https://www.stpatrick-kokomo.org/st-padre-pio-relics-tour-1, for more information. The page will be continuously updated with more details as they become available.

