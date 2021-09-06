Around the Diocese: September 5, 2021 Todays Catholic

Stanley joins St. Joseph Community Health Foundation

FORT WAYNE — The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation has hired Angela Stanley as its Vulnerable Populations Program Officer. Her work will include managing the grants and selected programs focused on vulnerable populations in the foundation’s impact areas of prenatal and infant care, immigrants and refugees, and overall access to health and wellness care.

A native of Fort Wayne, Stanley’s professional experiences, education and volunteerism have all been focused on helping underserved, underrepresented and marginalized people. Previously, she worked as a social science researcher at The Ohio State University Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity. While there, she specialized in issues of racial equity, women’s rights and public policy, in addition to outreach and engagement.

As a writer on race, gender, politics and popular culture, Stanley’s work appeared in The New York Times and The Huffington Post. She has also taught undergraduate political science courses on American government, Black politics and urban politics at OSU.

“We are excited to have Angela join our team,” said Meg Distler, executive director of the St. Joe Foundation. “Her experience working with marginalized people will help the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation be more effective in our work to improve the health and well-being of low-income residents.”

Stanley received a Master of Arts in American politics from OSU and earned her Bachelor of Arts in political science from Purdue University. Stanley is a member of the Fort Wayne Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, a board member for the Center for Nonviolence and an occasional writer for Input Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Ink Spot.

Camino de Santiago class starts Sept. 8

SOUTH BEND — For those curious about the life-transforming pilgrimage in Spain that is often referred to as the “Camino,” there will be a Wednesday morning class at Forever Learning Institute in South Bend. The 10-week course will be interactive, covering the religion, history, adventure, culture, culinary aspects, walking requirements, routes, transportation, accommodations options and preparation for going on the Camino de Santiago.

The Camino pilgrimage routes commemorate the locations of several miracles and are inspired by the evangelization of St. James the Apostle, the patron saint of Spain and the Camino. The destination of the Camino is where the remains of St. James are said to be interred, at the Santiago Cathedral.

Special guest speakers will share their powerful Camino experiences. The class takes place at 9 a.m. at Little Flower Parish Center, 54191 N Ironwood Rd, South Bend starting Sept. 8. Register online at https://foreverlearninginstitute.org/.

Instructor Tom Labuzienski has walked the Camino routes several times. He is on the national board for American Pilgrims on the Camino and recently helped lead a national Camino conference at Saint Mary’s College.

Children’s consecration

FORT WAYNE — Embracing the call to a new evangelization, Catholic schools and parish faith formation programs, including religious education, in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend are invited to participate in a 33-day consecration to Jesus through Mary. The consecration journey begins Sept. 4 and concludes on the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary Oct. 7.

Groups that register to participate will use the book “Child Consecration: To Jesus through Mary.” The book, which follows in the simple spirit of St. Thérèse, Little Flower, is available to order at a discounted rate for parishes and schools.

Consecration entrusts a person’s life to Christ through the intercession of Mary. The act of consecration that begins Sept. 4 will be led by Children’s Rosary, an international prayer group movement for children, to encourage holiness, help them establish a prayer life and unite them to a tapestry of prayer with children from around the world.

Parents who would like more information on how their children can participate should contact their parish or Catholic school, or visit childconsecration.com.

Anniversary Masses planned

SOUTH BEND — All couples celebrating their 25th, 40th, 50th, 60th, 65th or 70th wedding anniversary this year, along with their families, are invited to attend jubilee Masses with Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Sunday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend, and Sunday, Sept. 26, at 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne. A ticketed reception will follow each Mass. Anniversary couples will receive a commemorative certificate and two free tickets to the reception. Additional reception tickets for family and friends may be purchased for $10 each. Children age 10 and younger may attend the reception at no charge. Contact TheaMarie Burns at 574-234-0687 or tmburns@diocesefwsb.org for information.

* * *