Around the diocese: September 27, 2020 Todays Catholic

Sisters of Providence to host first virtual Come and See retreat

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS — Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, by Zoom for their first-ever virtual Come and See weekend retreat.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 and conclude at 2 p.m. on Oct. 24. It will be facilitated by Sisters of Providence Vocations Director Sister Joni Luna.

Those who attend the weekend retreat will learn more about the Sisters of Providence, and foundress St. Mother Theodore Guerin. They will meet sisters and hear how the Congregation lives out love, mercy and justice.

“Our aim and purpose remains the same as with other Come and See retreats, but the process we’ll use to deliver the message has changed,” Sister Joni said. “We are inviting women discerning religious life to join us. We will provide a space for women to slow down from their busy fast-paced lives and listen to what their call might be.

“Attendees will become acquainted with the Sisters of Providence and our mission and interact with our women in initial formation. We will also provide a time and space for questions and wonderings about religious life in the 21st century.”

Sister Joni said this will be the congregation’s first time to conduct a Come and See Weekend retreat via Zoom.

“However, the advantages just might outweigh that loss. The way I see it, more women will be able to attend. It will be more cost-effective, and more importantly, women will be in the comfort of their own space which might just give them the confidence to log on with us.”

The retreat is open to single, Catholic women, ages 18-42.

For more information or to sign up, visit ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or call Sister Joni at 361-500-9505 or email jluna@spsmw.org.

Tools and Toys sale benefits St. Charles

Ave Maria Press honors retired publisher

* * *