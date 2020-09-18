Around the Diocese: September 20, 2020 Todays Catholic

Ashe receives Making Democracy Work Award

NOTRE DAME — Cheryl Ashe, activist, organizer, leader, librarian, communicator and educator, is the winner of a local 2020 Making Democracy Work Award. The League of Women Voters of the South Bend Area made the award presentation via Zoom Aug. 25. The Making Democracy Work Award is an award given out each year by local League of Women Voters chapters to call attention to the value of membership in the league.

Ashe believes in her government and in herself to improve the lives of underserved populations. Like the early suffragists, she signed on for the long term in a legislative pursuit that took many years.

As a librarian, she worked to establish modified library cards for patrons living in homeless shelters and other forms of temporary housing. During her library career in St. Joseph County, she also directed special services, including the organization of literacy volunteers serving the immigrant community.

Among other advocacies, she encouraged engagement in democracy by attending League of Women Voters candidate events. Since 2012, she has hosted “Have You Read,” a public access, live program about nonfiction books authored by African Americans and topics related to the African American experience.

Live ‘Truth in Charity’ hour with Bishop Rhoades

FORT WAYNE — On his weekly radio show “Truth in Charity,” Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades discusses current events and Catholic social teaching, answers questions from listeners and more. Wednesday, Sept. 23, during Redeemer Radio’s Tune-In for All-In fundraising event, listeners will be able to text questions for Bishop Rhoades to answer during the “Truth in Charity” hour to the Holy Cross College text line: 260-436-9598.

Tune-In for All-In will kick off with the bishop’s on-air question-and-answer session, and then at 7 p.m. there will be a live virtual event that will highlight the expanded mission of Redeemer Radio to serve the most urgent needs of the Church.

Planning for worship, school and other gatherings continues to be a challenge for Redeemer Radio during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than schedule groups to come to the stations for the biannual Sharathon, the fall fund drive has been transformed into a virtual event that will draw people into the Catholic community while raising the funds needed to fulfill Redeemer Radio’s mission to share Christ with listeners.

While Notre Dame Federal Credit Union underwrites a portion of the production cost, listeners can help sponsor each “Truth in Charity” episode from now through Easter. For a donation of $500, the show will open with a thank-you to the person who is helping to underwrite that episode. “Truth in Charity” can be heard Wednesdays and Saturdays at noon on 95.7FM in Michiana, 106.3FM Greater Fort Wayne or anytime at RedeemerRadio.com.

Diocesan virtual confirmation retreat opens Oct. 4

