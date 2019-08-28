Around the Diocese: September 1, 2019 Todays Catholic

Federal court grants WWHA provisional license

SOUTH BEND —The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals granted a provisional license Aug. 22 to Texas abortion business Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, to offer chemical abortions in South Bend. The court amended Judge Sarah Evans Barker’s original injunction that permitted WWHA to operate without a license or state jurisdiction.

The appeals court, by granting a license without state authority to an abortion chain with a history of health and safety violations, has overstepped its bounds to pander to the abortion lobby, according to St. Joseph County Right to Life Executive Director Jackie Appleman.

“This isn’t about health care,” Appleman said. “This is about pandering to the abortion lobby, which sees Indiana as a lucrative market to sell abortions to women in crisis. I encourage our community to come together to provide real solutions for women instead of falling for the deceptions of the abortion industry.”

Right to Life is committed to continuing to share life-affirming resources with women in the community and empowering them to appreciate their own value and that of their preborn children, the organization noted in a press release.

St. Joseph County Right to Life Inc. is dedicated to the social welfare by promoting life through outreach, education and advocacy. It is the oldest, continuously active pro-life organization in St. Joseph County. Its goal is to protect all human life — from fertilization to natural death.

National Catholic Youth Conference set for November

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Catholic Youth Conference is a conference for high school youth from across the United States from Nov. 21-23. This event draws over 20,000 and is packed with powerful prayer experiences talks from national speakers, and liturgies with thousands of Catholics from all 50 states. Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades will join youth from the Fort Wayne-South Bend delegation to Indianapolis for Mass. For more information, contact John Pratt at jpratt@diocesefwsb.org or visit https://www.fwsbym.com/ncyc-nov-2019.

