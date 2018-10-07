Around the Diocese: October 7, 2018 Todays Catholic

Red Mass planned for South Bend

SOUTH BEND — A Red Mass is a celebration for lawyers, judges and civil government officials. It is a renewal of a tradition in which God’s blessing is asked on all those who serve the law.

An ancient custom dating back to the 13th century, the Red Mass began with the solemn votive Mass celebrated annually at the opening of the judicial year. From the earliest of times, the Mass was attended by the judiciary, attorneys at law, law professors, high-ranking government officials, distinguished guests and others who work in the legal arena. The Mass was intended to gather them for the purpose of seeking divine guidance and strength for the coming terms of court.

Local associations of the St. Thomas More Society are hosting Red Masses this month in Fort Wayne and South Bend. The Fort Wayne-area Mass took place on Oct. 2, and in South Bend a Red Mass will be celebrated Oct. 8, at 5:15 p.m. at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame. It will be followed by a reception in the Eck Commons of the Notre Dame Law School.

“We hope people will get at least three different things from this event,” said organizer Stephen Judge. “First and foremost, the grace of the Mass and the special prayers for lawyers and lawmakers. Second, the rich and deep history of the Red Mass helps to connect contemporary Catholic lawyers with a wonderful tradition dating back many centuries. Finally, the Mass and reception allow Catholic lawyers to connect with other members of the local legal community; our St. Thomas More Society is a young organization, and I hope those connections will help us grow.”

Guests can RSVP to stthomasmoresb@gmail.com for the reception following the South Bend-area Red Mass.

— Lisa Kochanowski

Fonso White named Bishop Luers boys’

basketball coach

FORT WAYNE – Bishop Luers High School has announced the hiring of Fonso White as the boys’ basketball coach. White comes to Bishop Luers from Westfield High School, where he was an assistant coach last season. His coaching experience includes head coach at Clinton Central High School and assistant coach at Southport High School, Franklin University, Park Tudor High School and Pike High School. He is a graduate of Franklin College and earned his teaching certification from Marian University.

“We welcome Coach White to Bishop Luers High School,” said Athletic Director Kevin Godfroy. “His expertise as a basketball coach, teacher and mentor will build a strong rapport with our athletes, coaching assistants and the Bishop Luers community.”

* * *