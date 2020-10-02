Around the Diocese: October 4, 2020 Todays Catholic

Single Catholic women invited to ‘Zoom and See’ weekend

ADRIAN, Mich. – Single Catholic women ages 19-35 who are seeking a meaningful life of service and dedication to God are invited by the Adrian Dominican Sisters to their virtual “Zoom and See” weekend Oct. 23-24. Participants will join other women discerning whether they are called to religious life, particularly to life as a Dominican Sister of Adrian.

The weekend begins at 7 p.m. EDT Friday, Oct. 23, and concludes at 8:30 p.m. EDT Saturday, Oct. 24. It will include time for prayer, silence, faith-sharing and fun, as well as conversations about Dominican life and the life of a sister.

Register online at https://tinyurl.com/ADSDiscern. For more information, contact Sister Tarianne DeYonker, OP, vocation co-director, at tdeyonker@adriandominicans.org or call or text her at 517-920-1395.

Ireland pilgrimage for young adults information session

MISHAWAKA — Young adults who are “ready to ascend the heights” are invited to a virtual information session Oct. 19 about a pilgrimage to Ireland planned for June 12-19.

Travelers on the pilgrimage to the land of saints and scholars will be led by Verso Ministries. The pilgrimage is designed specifically for young adults from the ages of 18-39.

During the information session, Sean Allen, director of Young Adult and Campus Ministry for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, will walk through the itinerary, explain the package, introduce the pilgrimage leaders and chaplain and share more information about some opportunities for savings, such as a subsidy and scholarships.

The information session begins at 7 p.m. on Zoom and will last about an hour. For registration or more information, visit www.diocesefwsb.org/yam-pilgrimages.

Messy Family Project webinar for parents

MISHAWAKA — Mike and Alicia Hernon, the parents of 10 and co-founders of the Messy Family Project, will provide a live, two-part workshop for parents over Zoom on Saturday evening, Oct. 24, and Sunday evening, Oct. 25, from 8:30 to 10 p.m. The topic for Saturday’s workshop is “Messy Parenting 101.” They will share practical advice, encouragement and tools to help spouses collaborate so that they can make a plan to parent their children.

The two-part workshop is free, but registration is required at https://www.messyfamilyproject.org/workshops-fortwayne/.

Sponsored by Marriage and Family Ministry, Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. For questions, contact Lisa Everett at leverett@diocesefwsb.org or 574-234-0687.

Sisters of Providence to host virtual Taizé

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. — Join the Sisters of Providence for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé Prayer livestream service from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Persons of all faith traditions are invited to the gatherings, which take place on the second Tuesday of each month. The 2020 theme for Taizé is “Act justly. Love tenderly. Walk humbly.” The monthly Taizé service is free to attend.

Join the livestream at https://spsmw.org/event/taize-prayer-service-2020-06-09-2/2020-10-13/.

Remaining Taizé Prayer gatherings through 2020 include Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.

For more information, call 812-535-2952 or visit http://spsmw.org/event/taize-prayer-service/all/.

