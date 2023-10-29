Todays Catholic
October 29, 2023 // Diocese

Around the Diocese: October 29, 2023

Todays Catholic

Praying the Rosary for Peace

Students at St. Louis Academy in New Haven gather in the church to pray the Rosary for peace in the Middle East on Wednesday, October 18, in participation with an annual global Rosary campaign sponsored by Aid to the Church in Need. On October 18, more than 500,000 kids around the world took part in the Rosary campaign, which was dedicated this year to “healing and protection of the suffering in the Holy Land,” according to Aid to the Church in Need, an organization under the guidance of the pope that provides pastoral and humanitarian assistance to persecuted Catholics. – Provided by St. Louis Academy

St. Jude Knights Help Seminarian Fund

Provided by Aaron Kennerk
Members of the Knights of Columbus Council 16065 at St. Jude Church in Fort Wayne present a check for $8,600 to Father Jonathan Norton, Director of Seminarians for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, on Friday, October 6. The money, raised at St. Jude’s annual golf outing, will be used to pay for the education of seminarians in the diocese. Through their golf outing, the Knights at St. Jude have raised more than $22,000 for seminarian education.

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE