Around the Diocese: October 29, 2023 Todays Catholic

Praying the Rosary for Peace

Students at St. Louis Academy in New Haven gather in the church to pray the Rosary for peace in the Middle East on Wednesday, October 18, in participation with an annual global Rosary campaign sponsored by Aid to the Church in Need. On October 18, more than 500,000 kids around the world took part in the Rosary campaign, which was dedicated this year to “healing and protection of the suffering in the Holy Land,” according to Aid to the Church in Need, an organization under the guidance of the pope that provides pastoral and humanitarian assistance to persecuted Catholics. – Provided by St. Louis Academy

St. Jude Knights Help Seminarian Fund

