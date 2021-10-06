Around the Diocese: October 10, 2021 Todays Catholic

White Mass to be celebrated Oct. 18

FORT WAYNE — All Catholic medical workers are invited to celebrate a White Mass that will be said by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

Following the Mass, the Dr. Jerome Lejeune Catholic Medical Guild of Northeast Indiana will host a banquet at nearby St. Mary, Mother of God Parish. Jason Shanks, president of OSV Institute for Catholic Innovation, will be the special guest speaker. Shanks will share his story of recovery from a nearly fatal case of COVID-19.

The dinner will begin at 8 p.m. Cost to attend is $15. Reservations are requested. Visit fortwayne.cathmed.org or call 260-222-6978.

USF receives grant to address violence against women

FORT WAYNE – The Department of Justice’s Office of Violence Against Women awarded a $300,000 grant to the University of Saint Francis to initiate a new program to address domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.

With the grant, USF will create Cougars H.O.P.E. (Healing, Outreach, Prevention and Education). The grant will be awarded over the course of three years.

“I encouraged our Student Affairs division to investigate this grant opportunity because the health and safety of USF students is a top priority,” said USF president Father Eric A. Zimmer. “We are extremely grateful for this grant. Cougars H.O.P.E. will help USF continue to maintain a safe environment, further educate our community on how to prevent these crimes and ensure compassionate assistance for victims if a crime occurs.”

Grant funds will be utilized to build a response infrastructure composed of campus and community resources, coordinated by a dedicated program director. The overarching goal of Cougars H.O.P.E. is to provide prevention/education, bystander intervention training and trauma-informed, comprehensive victim services for the campus community.

The Department of Justice’s letter announcing the awarding of the grant stated the following: Through this initial award, the collaborative partnership will: 1) create a coordinated community response team to oversee all planning and implementation activities; 2) provide prevention programming, including bystander intervention to all students on domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking; 3) provide ongoing training to all law enforcement on how to effectively respond to these crimes; 4) provide access to 24-hour confidential victim services and advocacy; and 5) conduct ongoing training to all personnel in the campus disciplinary process. The timing for performance of the award is 36 months.

* * *